Create a compelling 60-second video overview designed for busy marketing managers and sales teams, showcasing their latest campaign performance. The visual and audio style should be dynamic and engaging, transforming complex data into easily digestible insights with vibrant charts and an enthusiastic voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to quickly assemble a professional layout and utilize "Text-to-video from script" to narrate the key findings from your reporting overview video maker.

