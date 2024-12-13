Referral Support Video Maker for Powerful Campaigns

Boost your referral program's success; generate personalized referral videos quickly using HeyGen's robust text-to-video from script feature.

Design a compelling 45-second animated explainer video targeting potential brand advocates and new users, clearly outlining the benefits and steps of your referral program. The visual style should be bright and inviting, featuring friendly AI avatars that guide viewers through the process, complemented by an upbeat, encouraging audio track generated through HeyGen's voiceover generation. Focus on simplifying the 'referral program' process to motivate participation.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a warm and personal 30-second 'thank you' video aimed at existing customers who have successfully referred a friend, acknowledging their contribution. This personalized referral video should feature a professional yet approachable AI avatar delivering a genuine message of appreciation, set against a clean, visually appealing background with soft, inspiring background music. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to ensure precise messaging and tone.
Prompt 2
Produce an engaging 60-second instructional video for marketing teams and small business owners, demonstrating how to effectively use a 'referral support video maker' platform. The visual and audio style should be clear, professional, and educational, showcasing screen recordings of the platform's interface. Emphasize how HeyGen's comprehensive media library/stock support can enhance video quality, and how aspect-ratio resizing & exports make content adaptable for various social platforms.
Prompt 3
Develop a concise 40-second call-to-action video prompting happy customers to submit a 'video testimonial' after a successful referral or purchase. The video should have an energetic and persuasive visual style, utilizing dynamic templates & scenes from HeyGen, coupled with clear, confident voiceover generation. The primary goal is to inspire immediate action by showcasing the ease of creating their own video referrals.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Referral Support Video Maker Works

Quickly create professional referral support videos to assist your users and boost program engagement with HeyGen's AI tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Support Video Script
Begin by writing your script for the support video. HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability converts your text into engaging video content effortlessly.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Avatar for Presentation
Choose from HeyGen's diverse range of AI avatars to present your message. This adds a professional touch to clarify your referral program details.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Visuals
Enhance your video's visual appeal and brand consistency. Utilize HeyGen's Branding controls (logo, colors) to ensure your video creation aligns perfectly with your identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your instructional content by using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports. Easily share your polished online video across various platforms for maximum reach.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies video creation, empowering you to be a top referral support video maker. Easily craft engaging referral campaign videos to boost your program's reach and impact.

Amplify Referral Reach on Social Media

.

Effortlessly create engaging short-form videos to share across social platforms, expanding your referral program's visibility.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the creation of engaging referral videos?

HeyGen empowers you to quickly generate high-quality "referral videos" using AI avatars and text-to-video technology, transforming your scripts into engaging content with ease.

What features does HeyGen offer for personalized referral videos and support content?

With HeyGen, you can create "personalized referral videos" and effective "support videos" by leveraging custom voiceover generation and robust branding controls to align with your brand's unique identity.

How does HeyGen support scaling video creation for referral campaigns?

HeyGen functions as a powerful "referral campaign video maker", offering a wide array of templates and scenes to rapidly produce "online video" content at scale, streamlining your "video creation" efforts for any "campaign".

Is HeyGen an effective video maker for creating video testimonials and referrals?

Yes, HeyGen is an effective "video maker" that simplifies the production of authentic "video testimonials" and "video referrals", enhanced with features like a media library and automatic subtitles for broad reach.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo