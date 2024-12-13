Unlock Growth with a Referral Guidance Video Maker

Easily create impactful referral guidance videos. Boost engagement and conversions by turning your scripts into stunning video content using Text-to-Video from script.

Create a compelling 45-second referral marketing video designed for small business owners and sales teams, showcasing how a well-structured referral program can boost customer acquisition. The visual style should be clean and professional, with a friendly, reassuring audio tone. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to effortlessly transform your message into an impactful video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Imagine a 60-second marketing video designed for marketing professionals and content creators, highlighting the transformative power of AI video generator technology for scalable video content creation. This video should adopt a dynamic and engaging visual style with vibrant graphics, paired with an authoritative yet inspiring professional voiceover. Incorporate HeyGen's AI avatars to demonstrate personalized engagement and efficiency.
Prompt 2
Can you envision a 30-second training video specifically for new users of a referral program or HR departments, providing practical referral guidance? Its visual style should be straightforward and clean, featuring easy-to-understand graphics, and accompanied by a friendly, articulate audio narration. By utilizing HeyGen's Templates & scenes, you can efficiently create an informative and visually appealing short-form guide.
Prompt 3
Consider developing a high-impact 15-second social media short, aimed at influencers and social media marketers, demonstrating the innovative potential of a faceless AI video generator for creating rapid, viral content. This video should boast a dynamic, trendy visual aesthetic with vibrant text overlays and a modern, high-energy audio background. Crucially, ensure broad reach and accessibility by implementing HeyGen's Subtitles/captions.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Referral Guidance Video Maker Works

Craft compelling referral guidance videos effortlessly with HeyGen's AI tools, turning complex information into engaging, shareable content in just a few steps.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Foundation
Start by selecting a professionally designed HeyGen's video template or generate a script to kickstart your referral guidance video production.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of AI Avatar options to represent your brand and deliver your message effectively, functioning as a faceless AI video generator.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceover and Captions
Enhance clarity and accessibility by adding professional AI voiceover to your video, ensuring your message is heard loud and clear.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Widely
Easily export your finished referral guidance video in various aspect ratios, optimized for seamless sharing across social media and other platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies creating impactful referral guidance videos. Leverage our AI video generator to produce engaging content quickly, boosting your referral marketing efforts.

Highlight Referral Success Stories

.

Generate captivating videos of successful referrals to motivate and inspire greater program participation.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my referral marketing efforts?

HeyGen empowers businesses to create impactful referral guidance videos using its advanced AI video generator. You can quickly produce engaging video content that clearly communicates program benefits, driving higher customer acquisition and strengthening your marketing efforts.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI video generator for diverse content?

HeyGen leverages cutting-edge AI technology to transform text into video, featuring lifelike AI Avatars or even faceless AI video generation options. This AI video generator simplifies video creation, allowing users to effortlessly produce professional video content for various needs, from training to marketing.

Can HeyGen help me create branded and professional video content?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, including custom logos and colors, within its online video editor. You can utilize HeyGen's video templates, integrate AI voiceover, and add captions to ensure your marketing video content is consistently professional and aligned with your brand identity.

How does HeyGen streamline the video creation process for social media?

HeyGen offers a seamless and efficient workflow, making it an ideal AI video generator for social media content. Its intuitive AI tools and templates enable rapid production of short-form content, helping you maintain a consistent online presence and boost viewer retention across platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo