Recruitment Insights Video Maker: Attract Top Talent

Attract and retain the best talent with captivating employer branding videos, crafted effortlessly using our intuitive templates & scenes.

Create a 60-second recruitment video designed to enhance employer branding by showcasing your company culture. Target potential candidates interested in joining a vibrant team. The visual style should be bright and modern, featuring authentic employee testimonials, complemented by an engaging, friendly voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to narrate key benefits and values.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a concise 45-second video explaining a specific aspect of your recruitment process, aimed at new hiring managers. Employ a clean, professional visual style with on-screen text overlays for key statistics or steps, and an informative, reassuring audio tone. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script functionality to quickly turn your detailed process notes into a coherent narrative.
Prompt 2
Produce a captivating 30-second short highlighting the positive candidate experience at your company for job seekers browsing careers pages. The video should have a warm, inviting visual aesthetic, showing diverse individuals in various roles, underscored by inspiring background music. Ensure maximum accessibility by adding automatic subtitles/captions with HeyGen's feature, making it easy for all viewers to understand.
Prompt 3
Design a dynamic 90-second job role highlight video for specific role applicants, detailing the day-to-day responsibilities and team environment of a key position. Present a vibrant visual narrative with quick cuts and employee interviews, backed by an energetic background track. Leverage HeyGen's templates & scenes to streamline the creation process and ensure a polished, engaging final product.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work



Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Recruitment Insights Video Maker Works

Create compelling recruitment insights videos to attract top talent and streamline your hiring process, making your employer brand shine.

1
Step 1
Select Your Starting Point
Select from easy-to-use templates or paste your script to leverage our Text-to-video from script feature for your recruitment videos.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Message
Customize your video by adding your brand's unique identity with Branding controls (logo, colors) to strengthen your employer branding.
3
Step 3
Enhance with AI and Accessibility
Enhance your recruitment insights by adding Voiceover generation and automatic subtitles to improve the candidate experience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Widely
Easily export your video in various optimized formats using our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature for effective talent acquisition.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies recruitment video creation, empowering teams to craft compelling employer branding content. Streamline your hiring process and attract top talent with AI.

Enhance Candidate Experience and Onboarding

.

Utilize AI-powered videos to share company culture and streamline onboarding, improving engagement and retention from day one.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the benefits of using an AI recruitment video maker for talent acquisition?

Utilizing an AI recruitment video maker like HeyGen helps you attract top talent by showcasing your employer branding and company culture, streamlining your hiring process, and enhancing the candidate experience. It enables compelling employer brand storytelling, making your recruitment insights more engaging.

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of professional hiring videos?

HeyGen's AI video generator offers easy-to-use templates and AI avatars, allowing you to quickly transform text into engaging recruitment videos. This makes sophisticated video creation accessible to streamline your hiring process without complex video editing skills.

Can HeyGen help improve our employer branding through video?

Absolutely. HeyGen empowers you to create custom culture videos for careers pages and job role highlight videos, effectively communicating your unique employer brand storytelling. Utilize HeyGen's branding controls to ensure consistency with your company's identity.

What features does HeyGen offer to enhance recruitment video production?

HeyGen provides comprehensive features like text-to-video from script, voiceover generation, and automatic subtitles to support your recruitment process. These tools, combined with a robust media library, enable rapid video creation and help humanize your brand.

