Recruitment Framework Video Maker: Attract Top Talent
Create professional recruitment videos to attract top talent and enhance your employer brand using AI avatars.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a compelling 45-second video featuring authentic employee testimonials, designed to attract top talent by offering genuine insights into working with us. The visual and audio style should be warm and inviting, resembling a casual interview, where HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability can be leveraged to quickly turn written testimonials into engaging video segments for a seamless narrative.
Produce an informative 90-second explainer video outlining our entire recruitment framework and hiring process for prospective candidates. Utilize a clear, crisp visual style with animated elements, accompanied by an authoritative yet approachable tone delivered by a professional AI avatar created through HeyGen's AI avatars feature to guide the audience through each step efficiently.
Create a dynamic 30-second teaser video aimed at specific talent pools, highlighting the exciting aspects of a particular role and the team they would join, effectively functioning as a recruitment video. The video should be fast-paced with impactful visuals and energetic background music, making extensive use of HeyGen's media library/stock support to source high-quality, relevant footage that resonates with the target audience.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen's AI video maker transforms your recruitment framework, enabling quick creation of engaging recruitment videos to attract top talent and boost your employer brand.
Create High-Impact Recruitment Ads.
Quickly generate professional recruitment videos that capture attention and attract qualified candidates for your open roles.
Enhance Employer Brand on Social Media.
Produce engaging social media videos effortlessly to showcase your company culture and reach a wider pool of potential hires.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance our recruitment videos to attract top talent?
HeyGen empowers you to create compelling recruitment videos with AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, effectively showcasing your company culture. This helps streamline your hiring process and attract top talent by producing professional videos quickly.
What branding features does HeyGen offer for consistent employer branding videos?
HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your company logo and brand colors into all your recruitment videos. Utilize customizable templates and scenes to personalize your video content and strengthen your employer brand across social media.
Can HeyGen simplify the creation of employee testimonials or explainer videos for our hiring process?
Absolutely, HeyGen makes it easy to produce high-quality employee testimonials and explainer videos. Leverage text-to-video, voiceover generation, and a comprehensive media library to highlight your organization's values and work environment, engaging candidates throughout the hiring process.
Is HeyGen suitable for creating various types of hiring videos and video templates?
Yes, HeyGen is a versatile video maker ideal for a wide range of hiring videos, including animated videos, and detailed recruitment framework explanations. Its extensive library of video templates and aspect-ratio resizing features ensure your professional videos are optimized for any platform.