How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Real Estate Video Templates Work
Explore how real estate agents can enhance their marketing strategy using customizable video templates with HeyGen's tools.
Create Your Video
Kickstart your project by choosing from an array of professionally designed real estate video templates. Tailor each one to match the tone and style of your property listings. Use HeyGen's templates to ensure your video stands out in the competitive real estate market.
Customize with Personal Clips
Make your video unique by uploading your own clips. Integrate footage of property interiors and exteriors to provide potential buyers with an immersive experience. HeyGen supports seamless integration of personal media, bringing your vision to life.
Add Text and Captions
Enhance your videos with descriptive captions and informative text. Highlight property details, contact information, or open house dates. HeyGen's subtitle capabilities ensure your message is clear and accessible to all viewers.
Export and Share on Social Media
Once your video is ready, export it in the optimal aspect ratio for various social media platforms. Effortlessly share your open house videos and property highlights on your accounts, amplifying your reach and visibility with potential buyers.
Enhance Real Estate Marketing with HeyGen Video Templates
Explore HeyGen's customizable video templates for real estate agents to boost marketing strategies and captivate potential buyers with engaging property videos.
Create Engaging Social Media Videos Effortlessly
Generate captivating real estate videos that boost your social media marketing strategy using customizable templates.
High-Performing Ads in Minutes
Utilize HeyGen's AI to create compelling real estate ads quickly, enhancing your property listings' visibility.
Showcase Real Estate Stories Creatively
Leverage AI-powered videos to narrate your property listings effectively, making them stand out to potential buyers.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen's templates assist real estate agents in creating engaging videos?
HeyGen's real estate video templates are designed to help agents showcase property listings creatively. With customizable features like animated intros and branding controls, agents can craft unique marketing videos that captivate potential buyers.
What customizable options do HeyGen's real estate marketing templates offer?
HeyGen provides a versatile platform where you can upload your own clips, incorporate background music, and adjust branding elements such as logos and colors. This allows for tailored real estate marketing strategies that align with your specific goals.
Can HeyGen support technical needs like captioning for property videos?
Yes, HeyGen offers advanced capabilities including AI-generated subtitles and captions. This feature ensures that your property videos are accessible and professional, enhancing engagement on social media accounts and beyond.
In what ways can HeyGen enhance a real estate agent's marketing strategy?
HeyGen empowers real estate agents with tools to create compelling open house videos and listing showcases. The integration of voiceover generation and a vast media library supports dynamic storytelling, crucial for an effective marketing strategy.
