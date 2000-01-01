Boost Your Sales with Real Estate Video Solutions
Harness the power of video marketing with HeyGen's easy drag and drop video maker. Create impactful listing and agent profile videos with AI avatars and voiceovers.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Real Estate Videos Work
Transform your real estate listings into captivating visual experiences with these easy steps using HeyGen.
Select a Video Template
Kickstart your real estate video creation by selecting a professionally designed template from HeyGen. These templates are specifically crafted to enhance the appeal of your listings and are easy to customize.
Upload Property Footage
Simply drag and drop your real estate footage and high-resolution images into the video maker. Whether it’s a 4K drone shot or a panoramic interior view, HeyGen supports seamless integration for a flawless visual experience.
Enhance with Captions and Music
Add informative captions to highlight key features of the property and choose background music from HeyGen's media library to set the perfect mood. These enhancements can significantly boost engagement and retention.
Export and Share on Social Media
Once your video is polished to perfection, export it in your preferred format and aspect ratio. Share your captivating real estate video across social media platforms to reach potential buyers and maximize visibility.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Real Estate Video Marketing with HeyGen
Leverage HeyGen's AI to create impactful real estate videos effortlessly, boosting home sales through engaging video marketing.
Create High-Performing Ad Videos
Quickly develop compelling real estate ads using AI-powered video templates, boosting property visibility and sales.
Produce Engaging Social Media Clips
Generate captivating real estate social media videos effortlessly to reach potential buyers on platforms like Instagram and Facebook.
Showcase Success Stories via Video
Highlight successful home sales and client testimonials through engaging videos, enhancing your credibility as a real estate agent.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen enhance real estate video marketing efforts?
HeyGen boosts real estate video marketing by offering seamless text-to-video conversion and voiceover generation. With its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and customizable templates, real estate agents can create captivating home sales videos effortlessly.
What templates does HeyGen offer for real estate video creation?
HeyGen provides a diverse range of real estate video templates tailored for listing videos, agent profile videos, and testimonial videos, complete with branding controls for logos and colors to maintain brand consistency.
Are captions and subtitles available for real estate videos on HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen supports automatic generation of captions and subtitles, ensuring your real estate videos are accessible and engaging for all viewers on social media and other platforms.
How does HeyGen cater to different video resolutions, such as 4K?
HeyGen allows users to resize and export videos in various aspect ratios, including high-definition resolutions like 4K, ensuring your real estate video content looks sharp and professional.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.