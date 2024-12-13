Quick Orientation Video Maker: Create Training Fast

Quickly create engaging training videos online in minutes using AI avatars.

Craft a 45-second, engaging orientation video aimed at new remote employees of a tech startup, quickly introducing them to company culture and key processes. The visual style should be clean, modern, and dynamic, using animated text overlays and a friendly, professional voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script functionality to efficiently transform your onboarding script into a polished, impactful orientation video.

Prompt 1
Create a 60-second explainer video demonstrating a new feature in a software update, targeting existing users who need a clear, concise guide. The visual approach should incorporate screen-recording clips with highlighted elements and an accessible, friendly audio style. Employ HeyGen's AI avatars to narrate the walkthrough, providing a consistent and professional face for your product updates, making it easy for any video maker to get started.
Prompt 2
Design a 30-second health and safety briefing as a quick training video for new factory workers, emphasizing critical procedures. The visual presentation must be direct and serious, utilizing clear, bold graphics and a firm, authoritative voiceover to convey important information. Implement HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature to ensure maximum accessibility and comprehension, making it an effective tool for any training video maker focused on clarity.
Prompt 3
Develop a 40-second dynamic company culture highlight reel aimed at potential recruits, offering a vibrant glimpse into the workplace atmosphere. The visual style should be inspiring and fast-paced, featuring a montage of team activities and office life, set to uplifting background music with an enthusiastic voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's media library/stock support to quickly source engaging visuals and create a compelling video in minutes that captures attention and conveys company values.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Quick Orientation Video Maker Works

Create engaging orientation videos rapidly. Streamline your onboarding process with an AI video maker that transforms text into professional training videos in minutes.

1
Step 1
Compose Your Video Script
Start by writing or pasting your script. HeyGen's AI transforms your text into compelling scenes for your orientation video.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to be the face of your quick orientation video, bringing your script to life.
3
Step 3
Add Your Custom Branding
Reinforce your company identity by applying your logo and brand colors using intuitive branding controls for a polished look.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your video by choosing the optimal aspect ratio and exporting it, ready for distribution to new employees.

HeyGen transforms your ability to create quick orientation videos and engaging training videos in minutes. Our AI video maker simplifies video production for effective learning.

Simplify Complex Information

Quickly simplify intricate subjects into clear, engaging orientation videos, making complex information accessible to everyone.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen make creating an orientation video quick and easy?

HeyGen empowers you to create video content, including engaging orientation videos, in minutes using advanced AI video maker technology. Simply input your script, choose an AI avatar, and HeyGen generates a professional video instantly, streamlining the entire creation process.

Can I use HeyGen to develop various types of training videos?

Absolutely! HeyGen is a versatile video maker perfect for creating a range of training videos and educational resources. Its text-to-video capabilities allow you to quickly produce explainer videos or comprehensive training modules for any subject.

What features does HeyGen offer for video editing and customization?

As an intuitive online tool, HeyGen provides robust video editing options such as custom branding controls, a rich media library, and the ability to add audio and text. You can also generate voiceovers and subtitles, ensuring your video is perfectly tailored and accessible.

Is it possible to use AI avatars in my HeyGen videos?

Yes, HeyGen features a diverse selection of AI avatars that can bring your orientation video or any other project to life. These avatars can deliver your script with natural voiceovers, making the creation of professional videos more engaging and efficient.

