Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second promotional video for a new business update, aimed at small business owners and marketing professionals. Envision a dynamic and engaging modern corporate style with bright color palettes and upbeat background music. Utilize HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to quickly assemble a polished presentation and incorporate AI avatars to present key highlights, making it a powerful tool as a Business Video Maker.
Produce a 2-minute instructional video explaining a complex feature within a new software release, specifically for new hires and technical support staff. This video should adopt an instructional, clear, step-by-step visual approach, featuring screen recordings and annotations, narrated by a calm, informative voice. Ensure maximum accessibility by using HeyGen's Subtitles/captions capability, and easily create professional content from a rich Media library/stock support.
Craft a 45-second video showcasing the Q3 technical roadmap updates for social media consumption, targeting global marketing teams and developers presenting features. The visual aesthetic should be sleek, professional, and internationally appealing, highlighting product UIs and animations, set to an energetic, modern soundtrack. Optimize for various platforms using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, and utilize AI avatars to deliver succinct explanations, effectively enabling easy export videos.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen transforms how businesses create quarterly systems videos. Our AI video maker simplifies the process, enabling efficient internal communication and engaging sales & marketing content.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Quickly produce compelling video ads to promote quarterly achievements or new system features effectively.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Instantly create dynamic social media videos to share quarterly updates and engage a wider audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the video creation process with AI?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI to transform text into professional videos, complete with AI avatars, voiceovers, and automatic subtitles. This makes it an intuitive online video maker, streamlining the entire production workflow.
Can HeyGen be used for various business video needs?
Absolutely, HeyGen is a versatile business video maker designed to enhance internal communication, boost sales & marketing efforts, and support quarterly systems. Teams can collaborate effectively to create impactful videos for diverse organizational requirements.
What tools does HeyGen offer for quick video production?
HeyGen provides an extensive library of customizable templates and rich stock media, coupled with intuitive drag-and-drop interfaces. This empowers users to create engaging videos quickly, even without prior video editing software experience.
Does HeyGen allow for flexible video exports and sharing?
Yes, HeyGen ensures your created videos can be easily exported in various aspect ratios, perfectly optimized for platforms like social media. As a comprehensive video maker, it supports seamless distribution of your content.