Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Elevate your explanation of complex high-fidelity design prototypes with a 90-second video designed for developers and technical product leads, showcasing key functionalities and technical specifications. Employ a modern, sleek visual style featuring smooth transitions between prototype screens and a confident, authoritative tone in the audio. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to present the features, adding a human touch while describing how to effectively record HTML demos for comprehensive technical reviews, streamlining the development feedback loop.
Produce a 2-minute analytical video for UX researchers and QA teams, detailing how HeyGen facilitates identifying and addressing user interaction issues within prototypes. The visual approach should be data-driven, incorporating heatmaps and user journey overlays, paired with a calm, analytical narration. Emphasize how HeyGen's advanced Voiceover generation can articulate specific observations, helping teams to Spot Friction Points within the UX insights and research platform by meticulously reviewing recorded user sessions and prototype interactions.
Craft a dynamic 45-second video targeted at sales engineers and solutions architects, demonstrating the quick creation of engaging interactive demos that highlight product value. Utilize a fast-paced, polished visual style with vibrant animations and upbeat background music, complemented by a persuasive and energetic voice. Showcase how HeyGen's Templates & scenes accelerate the production of compelling product demos, allowing for rapid customization and deployment to captivate potential clients and communicate complex solutions effectively.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is your go-to prototype review video maker, enhancing prototype testing and interactive demos. Create engaging product demos with AI video tools for faster feedback.
Boost Prototype Understanding with Engaging Training Videos.
Leverage AI to create dynamic training materials, ensuring stakeholders fully grasp prototype functionalities and user flows during reviews.
Quickly Share Prototype Highlights on Social Media.
Generate engaging, short video clips of your prototype for immediate sharing, facilitating rapid feedback and broader initial impressions.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline the creation of prototype review videos?
HeyGen simplifies prototype review video creation by utilizing AI text and voiceover generation, alongside AI avatars, to efficiently communicate user insights. Users can also leverage screen, audio, and/or video recording capabilities to capture real-time prototype testing interactions.
Is it possible to create interactive product demos with HeyGen's AI capabilities?
Yes, HeyGen leverages its AI Video Generator and advanced tools to create dynamic interactive demos and product demos for high-fidelity design prototypes. You can record HTML demos, utilize drag-and-drop editing capabilities, and share trackable links to effectively engage your audience and gather user insights.
What branding controls are available in HeyGen for prototype videos?
HeyGen offers robust branding controls to ensure your prototype videos and product demos perfectly align with your brand identity. Users can customize elements like logos, colors, and fonts, providing a professional and consistent visual experience across all communications.
Does HeyGen support comprehensive user insights for prototype testing?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive screen, audio, and/or video recording functionality to capture detailed user interactions during prototype testing. This allows for the collection of essential user insights, making it an invaluable tool for UX insights and research platforms.