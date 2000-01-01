Revolutionize Advertising with Programmatic Video
Harness HeyGen's AI avatars for dynamic and personalized programmatic video ads, ensuring precision targeting and improved campaign objectives efficiently.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Programmatic Video Advertising Works
Unlock the potential of programmatic video advertising with this step-by-step guide to creating targeted, engaging video ads.
Create a Captivating Script
Begin by crafting a compelling script that aligns with your campaign objectives. Use HeyGen's Text-to-Video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a dynamic video that captures your audience's attention.
Select Advanced Targeting Parameters
Leverage precision targeting to reach the right audience. Programmatic advertising allows you to define specific audience segments and apply these settings within HeyGen's platform for increased engagement.
Add Interactive Elements
Enhance viewer engagement with interactive elements, such as clickable CTAs. Use HeyGen's media library and templates to easily integrate these features, making your video ads more immersive.
Export for Various Platforms
Utilize HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing capabilities to export your video ads, optimized for mobile devices and Connected TV. This ensures your programmatic video ad is ready for any platform, maximizing reach and effectiveness.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Optimizing Programmatic Video with HeyGen AI
Discover how HeyGen's AI solutions elevate programmatic video advertising, from creating high-performing ads to generating engaging content rapidly.
High-performing Ad Creation with AI
Quickly design impactful programmatic video ads using HeyGen's AI, enhancing reach and engagement.
Generate Engaging Social Media Clips
Produce dynamic social media videos in minutes, maximizing viewer interaction and brand awareness.
Showcase Customer Success Stories with AI Videos
Captivate audiences by turning customer success stories into compelling video narratives, fostering brand loyalty.
Have questions? We have answers
What is programmatic video advertising?
Programmatic video advertising utilizes data-driven algorithms to automate the buying and selling of video ads in real-time. HeyGen supports these technical needs by offering comprehensive branding controls and text-to-video features for highly targeted ad campaigns.
How does HeyGen enhance real-time bidding for video ads?
HeyGen optimizes real-time bidding by seamlessly integrating with demand-side platforms (DSPs). Our platform supports dynamic ad insertion, ensuring your video ads reach the right audience with precision targeting.
Can HeyGen support in-stream and out-stream video ads?
Yes, HeyGen's flexible video production capabilities, including text-to-video conversion and AI avatars, make it easy to create both in-stream and out-stream video ads. This adaptability allows you to expand your ad inventory effectively.
How does HeyGen ensure brand safety in programmatic advertising?
HeyGen prioritizes brand safety by incorporating advanced targeting tactics and contextual targeting options. Our AI-powered algorithms provide transparent reporting and control over ad placements, safeguarding your brand's integrity.
