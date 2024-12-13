program transformation video maker: Create AI Videos Easily

Transform complex programs into engaging animated videos. Our AI video generator uses Text-to-video from script for rapid creation.

Create a vibrant 30-second animated video for social media marketers, showcasing how HeyGen’s AI avatars can quickly produce engaging short-form content. The visual style should be upbeat and modern, complemented by an energetic voiceover that highlights the ease of animation.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a clear 45-second explainer video targeting educators and trainers, demonstrating how to transform complex eLearning modules using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature. Employ a professional visual aesthetic with a calm, authoritative voice to simplify intricate topics.
Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 60-second video for content creators, illustrating how HeyGen’s diverse Templates & scenes can accelerate the creation of compelling short form videos. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced and trending, featuring a confident, enthusiastic presenter.
Prompt 3
Design a direct 30-second talking head video for small business owners, emphasizing the benefit of adding Subtitles/captions to their messages using HeyGen, thereby enhancing accessibility and reach. Maintain a clean, professional look with a warm, authentic voice.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Program Transformation Video Maker Works

Effortlessly convert your ideas into engaging video content using AI-powered tools, streamlining your production from script to stunning visuals.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by inputting your text or script. The AI video generator will transform your words into a visual narrative, laying the foundation for your content.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your brand or message. Customize their appearance and style to perfectly match your video's tone.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers & Subtitles
Enhance accessibility and engagement with realistic AI Voices that narrate your script. Automatically generate synchronized subtitles/captions to reach a wider audience.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your AI videos by selecting the desired aspect ratio and quality. Easily download your polished content, ready for any platform or presentation.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms your content into engaging AI videos. As an AI video generator, it simplifies the creation process, letting you build captivating explainer videos and more.

Simplify medical topics and enhance healthcare education

.

Clarify complex medical subjects to significantly improve healthcare education outcomes.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen transform my creative video production?

HeyGen empowers users as an advanced "AI video generator," streamlining the creation of compelling "AI videos." You can produce diverse content, from dynamic "talking head videos" to engaging "animated videos," efficiently transforming your creative vision into reality.

What types of "AI avatars" can I create with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can easily integrate photorealistic or stylized "AI avatars" into your content, acting as your presenters. As an intuitive "video maker," HeyGen makes it simple to customize these "AI-powered" characters to suit your brand or message.

Can HeyGen assist with creating diverse video content formats like "explainer videos" or "eLearning modules"?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to support a wide range of creative video needs, including engaging "explainer videos" and comprehensive "eLearning modules." Its versatile platform also facilitates the rapid production of "short form videos" ideal for "social media" platforms.

Does HeyGen offer features like "realistic AI Voices" and "AI subtitles"?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust capabilities, including the generation of highly "realistic AI Voices" for your narrations. The platform also features "AI subtitles" and captions, making it easy to "edit videos" and enhance accessibility and viewer engagement with "AI-powered" accuracy.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo