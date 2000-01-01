Create Stunning Product Videos Effortlessly with AI

Unleash the potential of AI avatars to craft personalized product videos that engage your audience and elevate your brand's marketing strategy seamlessly.

492/2000
Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How Product Video Creation Works

Effortlessly create engaging product videos with our intuitive AI-driven platform. Perfect for showcasing your products and captivating your audience.

Step 1

Choose a Video Template

Begin by selecting from a wide range of video templates designed to showcase various product categories. This gives you a head start with pre-designed scenes and structures.

Step 2

Create a Script

Craft a captivating script using our text-to-video feature. Simply paste your product description or promotional text, and watch as AI avatars bring your words to life.

Step 3

Add Voiceovers & Subtitles

Enhance your video with automatic voiceovers, providing a human touch to your content. Ensure accessibility with AI-generated subtitles, catering to a wider audience.

Step 4

Export & Share

Finalize your product video by exporting it in your desired format. Ready to be shared on social media platforms, enhancing your video marketing efforts and reach.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Transform Your Product Videos with AI

Discover how HeyGen revolutionizes product videos using AI technology for efficient, engaging, and global reach. Perfect for marketing and social media.

Icon 1

High-Performing Product Ads in Minutes

Create captivating product ads swiftly with AI-generated videos, maximizing audience engagement.

Icon 2

Engaging Social Media Product Clips

Generate dynamic social media clips that captivate and promote product features effectively.

Icon 3

Showcase Success with Customer Stories

Highlight customer achievements through compelling AI-crafted video narratives that boost brand credibility.

Have questions? We have answers

How does HeyGen simplify creating product demo videos?

HeyGen simplifies the creation of product demo videos through its intuitive AI product video generator. By utilizing AI avatars, customizable video templates, and a comprehensive media library, HeyGen allows users to produce professional-grade product videos with ease.

What are the benefits of using AI avatars in product videos with HeyGen?

AI avatars from HeyGen bring a human touch to product videos, enhancing engagement and relatability. These avatars can be personalized and incorporated seamlessly, adding an innovative edge to your product demo videos.

Can HeyGen help in adding subtitles to explainer videos?

Yes, HeyGen offers automatic subtitle generation, making it easier to add captions to explainer videos. This feature ensures your content is accessible and can reach a wider audience.

How does HeyGen support creative video marketing efforts?

HeyGen supports creative video marketing by providing diverse video templates, voiceover capabilities, and branding controls. Whether you're aiming to create promotional or social media videos, HeyGen equips you with the tools to craft compelling and brand-consistent content.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

Product Explainer VideoCreate Video MarketingMarketing Video MakerInvideo Black FridaySales VideoPromotion VideoExplainer Video ExamplesShort Video AdsDemo VideoProduct Demo VideoVideo Ad MakerB2B Video MarketingFacebook Video Ad CreatorExplainer VideoFacebook Ad VideoVideo AdsVideo For SalesMarketing Video TemplatesCustomer Video ReviewsBrand Storytelling Video3D Video MakerAi Video MakerTwitter Video ToolVideo CreatorVideo Template

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

CTA background