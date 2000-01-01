Create Stunning Product Videos Effortlessly with AI
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Product Video Creation Works
Effortlessly create engaging product videos with our intuitive AI-driven platform. Perfect for showcasing your products and captivating your audience.
Choose a Video Template
Begin by selecting from a wide range of video templates designed to showcase various product categories. This gives you a head start with pre-designed scenes and structures.
Create a Script
Craft a captivating script using our text-to-video feature. Simply paste your product description or promotional text, and watch as AI avatars bring your words to life.
Add Voiceovers & Subtitles
Enhance your video with automatic voiceovers, providing a human touch to your content. Ensure accessibility with AI-generated subtitles, catering to a wider audience.
Export & Share
Finalize your product video by exporting it in your desired format. Ready to be shared on social media platforms, enhancing your video marketing efforts and reach.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
High-Performing Product Ads in Minutes
Create captivating product ads swiftly with AI-generated videos, maximizing audience engagement.
Engaging Social Media Product Clips
Generate dynamic social media clips that captivate and promote product features effectively.
Showcase Success with Customer Stories
Highlight customer achievements through compelling AI-crafted video narratives that boost brand credibility.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen simplify creating product demo videos?
HeyGen simplifies the creation of product demo videos through its intuitive AI product video generator. By utilizing AI avatars, customizable video templates, and a comprehensive media library, HeyGen allows users to produce professional-grade product videos with ease.
What are the benefits of using AI avatars in product videos with HeyGen?
AI avatars from HeyGen bring a human touch to product videos, enhancing engagement and relatability. These avatars can be personalized and incorporated seamlessly, adding an innovative edge to your product demo videos.
Can HeyGen help in adding subtitles to explainer videos?
Yes, HeyGen offers automatic subtitle generation, making it easier to add captions to explainer videos. This feature ensures your content is accessible and can reach a wider audience.
How does HeyGen support creative video marketing efforts?
HeyGen supports creative video marketing by providing diverse video templates, voiceover capabilities, and branding controls. Whether you're aiming to create promotional or social media videos, HeyGen equips you with the tools to craft compelling and brand-consistent content.
