How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How a Product Demo Video Works
Create compelling product demo videos in four simple steps to enhance engagement and drive sales using HeyGen's powerful features.
Create Using Templates
Start by selecting a pre-designed template from HeyGen's library, crafted to make your demo visually appealing and coherent. Customize scenes to match your product's narrative.
Record with Screen Recorder
Capture essential product features in action using HeyGen's screen recorder. This tool ensures crisp and clear recordings, providing an authentic look into your product's capabilities.
Add AI Voiceover
Leverage HeyGen's AI voiceover to narrate your video seamlessly. Choose a voice that fits your brand's tone, ensuring your audience receives clear and engaging insights about your product.
Apply Custom Branding
Incorporate your brand's logo, colors, and other distinctive elements using HeyGen's branding controls. This ensures your video resonates with your brand identity, creating a lasting impression.
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Have questions? We have answers
What makes HeyGen ideal for creating product demo videos?
HeyGen offers a seamless way to create product demo videos with its easy-to-use templates, AI avatars, and voiceover generation. These tools allow you to quickly produce professional videos that capture your product's essence effectively.
How can I personalize my demo videos with HeyGen?
With HeyGen, you can incorporate custom branding elements like your logo and brand colors. This ensures that your demo videos align perfectly with your company's image, giving a consistent brand experience across all your media.
Can HeyGen assist with multilingual demo video production?
Yes, HeyGen supports subtitles and captions, making it easier to create demo videos that cater to a global audience. The voiceover generation feature can also help craft videos in different languages.
Does HeyGen provide solutions for technical aspects of demo video creation?
HeyGen simplifies the technical process by offering a comprehensive set of editing tools, animations, and media libraries. These features ensure your demo videos are both visually appealing and technically sound without the need for advanced video editing skills.
