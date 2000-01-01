Convert Your PowerPoint Presentation to a Video Effortlessly
Transform your slides with AI-powered avatars and text-to-video features to create professional, customizable videos that captivate audiences instantly.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Convert PowerPoint to Video
Upload Your Presentation
Import your PowerPoint file into our online tool to start the conversion process. Simply drag and drop your presentation, and we’ll handle the rest.
Customize with AI Voiceovers
Enhance your video by adding AI-generated voiceovers. Choose from various realistic voice styles to best match your presentation's tone.
Incorporate Animations and Transitions
Our platform supports PowerPoint animations and transitions to ensure your video's dynamic effects are preserved for a professional finish.
Export as an MP4 File
Once you’re satisfied with the video, export it in MP4 format for easy sharing and accessibility across multiple devices.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos
Effortlessly convert PowerPoint presentations into captivating social media clips using HeyGen's AI-powered tools.
Boost Training Engagement with AI
Enhance training materials by turning PPT slides into dynamic videos that capture and retain attention better than static presentations.
Create High-Performing Ads Quickly
Leverage HeyGen's AI to convert PowerPoint slides into persuasive video ads, ready for immediate deployment across marketing channels.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen convert PowerPoint presentations to video?
HeyGen offers an AI-powered platform that allows you to seamlessly transform your PowerPoint presentations into professional videos. By importing your PowerPoint slides, HeyGen automatically applies AI-driven animations and transitions to enhance your presentation visually. The platform also supports direct export to multiple video formats like MP4.
What are the technical capabilities of HeyGen's video conversion tool?
HeyGen's video conversion tool efficiently processes PowerPoint to video, ensuring high-quality exports in formats such as MPEG-4 Video. The platform offers scene editing capabilities, allowing you to customize animations and transitions, and even add AI voiceovers to create an engaging video presentation.
Can I use AI-generated voiceovers in HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen offers AI-generated voiceover capabilities to enhance your video presentations. You can select from various voice styles and languages, making it easy to align the voiceover with your brand or presentation tone, ensuring a professional finish.
What customization options does HeyGen provide for video presentations?
HeyGen provides extensive customization features including templates, editable video scenes, and branding controls like logos and color schemes. Additionally, you can integrate text-to-video capabilities and resize outputs to fit different aspect ratios, ensuring your video meets all presentation needs.
