Portrait to Landscape Video Converter Online Free
Effortlessly convert your vertical videos to horizontal formats with ease using HeyGen's online video rotator, featuring intuitive drag & drop editing and no watermarks.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Convert Portrait to Landscape Video Online for Free
Transform your vertical videos into horizontal masterpieces effortlessly with our simple and precise guide.
Select Your Video
Upload your portrait video file by dragging and dropping it into the editor. Ensure it's in a compatible format like MP4 for smooth conversion.
Choose the Aspect Ratio
Opt for the 16:9 aspect ratio to convert your video from vertical to horizontal, perfect for social media and widescreen displays.
Apply Rotation
Rotate your video using the online video rotator tool to achieve the desired landscape orientation without losing quality.
Export Your Masterpiece
Download the watermark-free MP4 file in HD or 4K quality, ready to share on Instagram, Facebook, and other platforms.
Transform Videos from Portrait to Landscape with HeyGen
Effortlessly convert vertical videos to horizontal using HeyGen's AI-driven tools. Enjoy seamless video rotation and enhancement, maintaining quality and speed.
Create Engaging Social Media Clips in Minutes
Use HeyGen to quickly transform and optimize videos for various social media platforms, making them ready for Instagram or Facebook with landscape formats.
Showcase Customer Stories with Impactful Videos
Leverage HeyGen to convert and edit videos that highlight customer success stories, maintaining clarity and engagement across all formats.
Inspire Audiences with Motivational Videos
Effortlessly turn portrait videos into inspiring landscape formats, perfect for sharing motivating content with high visual appeal.
Have questions? We have answers
How can I convert portrait videos to landscape with HeyGen?
HeyGen offers an easy drag & drop editor that allows you to convert portrait videos to landscape seamlessly. Simply upload your video and use the aspect-ratio resizing feature to adjust your video to the desired 16:9 format without compromising on quality.
What tools does HeyGen provide for video rotation?
HeyGen includes an online video rotator tool that helps you rotate videos with just a few clicks. This tool maintains video quality, ensuring your MP4 files are free from watermarks, ready for professional use.
Does HeyGen support vertical to horizontal video conversions?
Yes, HeyGen supports vertical to horizontal video conversions through its intuitive editor. You can quickly convert videos to the 16:9 aspect ratio, perfect for social media platforms, and ensure high-definition output.
Can HeyGen help with video editing beyond rotation and conversion?
Absolutely! HeyGen offers a range of video editing tools, including trimming, cropping, adding text overlays, and more. You can enhance your videos further with voiceovers, subtitles, and templates tailored for various social media formats.
