Philanthropic Support Video Maker: Amplify Your Mission

Create powerful nonprofit fundraising videos and attract more donors with AI avatars.

Create a compelling 60-second philanthropic support video featuring an AI avatar that emotionally narrates a powerful beneficiary story, designed to captivate potential donors on social media. The visual style should be warm and authentic, using soft lighting and a professional aesthetic, complemented by an empathetic voiceover generation to convey impact.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Develop a concise 45-second nonprofit fundraising video for corporate partners, illustrating your organization's mission and impact stories through a series of dynamic scenes. Utilize Templates & scenes for a polished look and ensure key messages are delivered clearly via Text-to-video from script for an informative yet inspiring visual and audio style.
Produce a heartfelt 30-second philanthropic support video as a thank-you message to loyal donors and volunteers, fostering continued engagement. This video should feature a montage of positive imagery pulled from the Media library/stock support, paired with uplifting background music and clear Subtitles/captions for an appreciative and vibrant visual and audio style across various platforms.
Design a vibrant 15-second social media fundraising video announcing an urgent fundraising campaign targeting a younger, mobile-first audience. Employ Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize for different platforms and select customizable templates to create a fast-paced, visually striking aesthetic with energetic music and a clear call to action, perfect for quick consumption.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Philanthropic Pathways Video Maker Works

Create compelling nonprofit fundraising videos with AI-powered tools to engage donors and amplify your mission effectively.

Step 1
Choose a Customizable Template
Select from a library of customizable templates designed to help you quickly build compelling video content. You can also paste your script to begin generating your video.
Step 2
Add Engaging AI Avatars
Enhance your video by adding AI avatars to deliver your message, creating a professional and approachable representation for your cause. This helps personalize your storytelling.
Step 3
Apply Your Nonprofit Branding
Utilize branding controls to integrate your organization's logo and specific colors, ensuring your video maintains a professional and recognizable look consistent with your nonprofit mission.
Step 4
Export Your Fundraising Video
Finalize your creation and export your fundraising videos in various aspect ratios, ready for sharing across all your digital channels to engage potential donors.

HeyGen empowers nonprofit fundraising with an AI video maker to create compelling philanthropic support videos, transforming scripts into powerful narratives that engage donors and amplify your charity's mission.

Highlight Beneficiary Impact Stories

Visually present the profound impact of your charity's work through compelling beneficiary stories that resonate deeply with supporters.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance our nonprofit's storytelling for fundraising?

HeyGen empowers your nonprofit to create powerful fundraising videos through compelling visual storytelling. Leverage AI avatars and customizable templates to transform your script into engaging video content, effectively communicating your impact stories to donors.

What features make HeyGen an ideal philanthropic support video maker?

HeyGen streamlines video creation for philanthropic support with an intuitive platform. Utilize pre-built templates, robust branding controls, and a rich media library, making it easy to produce professional videos without extensive technical skills.

Can HeyGen help my charity create engaging videos for social media?

Absolutely. HeyGen enables your charity to produce highly engaging social media fundraising videos with ease. Features like automatic subtitles/captions, voiceover generation, and aspect-ratio resizing ensure your message resonates across various platforms and drives a strong call to action.

How does HeyGen ensure professional quality for nonprofit fundraising videos?

HeyGen ensures your nonprofit fundraising videos maintain a professional aesthetic with advanced AI capabilities. Generate high-quality visuals using AI avatars, precise text-to-video from script conversion, and comprehensive branding controls to reinforce your mission.

