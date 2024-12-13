Create a captivating 30-second short video showcasing common adorable pet behaviors, such as a dog tilting its head or a cat kneading, specifically tailored for new pet owners or general animal lovers who want heartwarming content. The visual style should be bright and cozy, with gentle, uplifting background music, leveraging HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to quickly transform pet behavior descriptions into engaging scenes.

