Performance Systems Video Maker: Create AI Videos Faster
Generate professional marketing videos effortlessly, transforming your scripts into stunning visuals with advanced text-to-video from script capabilities.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a concise, 60-second educational segment for online educators and corporate trainers. This video should feature a clean, informative visual style with modern graphics and calm background music, utilizing HeyGen's realistic "AI avatars" to deliver complex information in an engaging manner, emphasizing the power of an AI video generator to streamline content creation.
Craft a dynamic 30-second social media reel targeting content creators and social media marketers, focused on quick, impactful messaging. The visual and audio style should be trendy and fast-paced, with catchy music and crisp sound effects, demonstrating how HeyGen's "aspect-ratio resizing & exports" feature makes adapting high-quality, professional videos for any platform effortless.
Produce a polished 50-second internal communication video for HR departments or product managers, explaining new performance systems. This video requires a direct and clear visual approach, possibly with screen recordings or interface demonstrations, paired with a professional, explanatory voiceover, leveraging HeyGen's extensive "templates & scenes" to quickly create video content that enhances understanding of the performance systems video maker.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen transforms the way you create video for performance systems. This AI video generator empowers you to make professional videos and text-to-video content quickly, boosting efficiency.
Boost Training and Development.
Improve learning outcomes and employee performance by creating engaging training videos with AI, enhancing retention.
High-Performing Ad Campaigns.
Generate impactful and high-converting video ads rapidly using AI to optimize marketing performance.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify AI video generation?
HeyGen allows you to effortlessly create high-quality videos using its advanced AI video generator. Simply transform text to video by inputting your script, selecting from various AI avatars, and customizing your scene, making video production accessible and efficient.
Can HeyGen help me create professional marketing videos?
Yes, HeyGen is designed to help you produce professional videos for marketing and various business needs. Utilize our pre-made templates and robust branding controls to create compelling marketing videos that reflect your brand identity.
What kinds of AI avatars does HeyGen offer?
HeyGen offers a diverse range of realistic and expressive AI avatars, enabling you to generate AI avatars that perfectly match your video's message. These advanced AI animation capabilities help you create engaging videos quickly and efficiently.
How can I customize my videos created with HeyGen?
HeyGen provides comprehensive video editing features to customize your creations effectively. You can apply branding controls, add subtitles/captions, and utilize aspect-ratio resizing to ensure your videos are perfectly tailored for any platform.