Imagine a 45-second video targeted at B2B sales professionals and marketers, showcasing how personalized videos can transform their B2B video marketing efforts. The visual style should be professional and inviting, featuring diverse AI avatars engaging directly with the viewer, accompanied by a clear, confident voiceover generation.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 30-second energetic video aimed at small business owners and marketing managers, demonstrating how an outreach strategy video maker can lead to increased engagement. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced and inspiring, utilizing dynamic templates & scenes to quickly convey the ease of creating impactful content from a simple text-to-video script.
Prompt 2
Develop a 60-second informative video for digital marketers and SDRs, detailing the power of an AI video generator for targeted email outreach and LinkedIn outreach campaigns. The aesthetic should be modern and sleek, featuring on-screen examples with automatic subtitles/captions, enriched by relevant visuals from a comprehensive media library/stock support.
Prompt 3
Produce a 50-second strategic video designed for marketing directors and team leads, illustrating how a powerful video maker facilitates a comprehensive outreach strategy and streamlines overall video creation. The visual style should be confident and solution-oriented, highlighting the flexibility of aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms, along with sophisticated voiceover generation options.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Outreach Strategy Video Maker Works

Elevate your outreach with personalized video messages. Create engaging content quickly to capture attention and boost your sales and marketing efforts.

1
Step 1
Create Your Core Video
Start by leveraging HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to transform your outreach script into a compelling video. This allows you to quickly generate the core of your message using our advanced AI video generator.
2
Step 2
Personalize Your Message
Make each outreach unique with personalized videos. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars or record a custom voiceover to address your recipient directly, ensuring a human touch that resonates.
3
Step 3
Refine and Brand
Polish your video to align with your professional image and enhance your video creation. Apply HeyGen's branding controls, including logos and colors, and add clear subtitles to enhance accessibility.
4
Step 4
Share for Outreach
Export your high-quality video using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature for the optimal format. Seamlessly integrate your engaging video into your email outreach or LinkedIn campaigns to increase engagement.

HeyGen transforms your outreach strategy with an AI video generator, enabling rapid video creation for personalized videos and increased engagement across all your outreach platforms.

Share Powerful Customer Testimonials

Craft authentic and engaging AI-powered videos to highlight customer success, building trust and credibility for your B2B video marketing and sales outreach.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my outreach strategy with personalized videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create highly personalized videos for your outreach strategy, leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video from script. This approach helps boost engagement significantly across various platforms like email and LinkedIn outreach.

What makes HeyGen a leading AI video generator for businesses?

HeyGen stands out as an advanced AI video generator by transforming scripts into professional videos with AI avatars and realistic voiceovers. It simplifies the entire video creation process, making it an ideal video maker for businesses aiming for efficiency and quality.

Can HeyGen support my B2B video marketing and marketing outreach efforts?

Absolutely, HeyGen is a powerful tool for B2B video marketing and marketing outreach. You can utilize customizable templates, integrate branding controls, and add subtitles to produce professional videos that effectively communicate your message across various video outreach platforms.

How quickly can I create professional videos using HeyGen's video maker?

HeyGen's intuitive video maker allows for rapid video creation, enabling you to produce professional content in minutes using ready-made templates and a rich media library. You maintain full branding controls, ensuring every video aligns with your company's identity.

