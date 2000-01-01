Convert Videos Effortlessly with Our Online Video Converter
Access a powerful, browser-based converter that works on any device, secures your files with 256-bit SSL encryption, and requires no software installation.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How an Online Video Converter Works
Effortlessly change video formats with this free online tool, offering high-performance conversion and robust security, all within your web browser.
Upload Your Video Files
Begin by accessing the free online video converter via any web browser. Drag and drop your video files directly into the interface. With no software needed, it's quick and straightforward.
Select the Desired Video Format
Choose from over 300 supported video formats, including popular options like MP4, AVI, and WEBM. Ensure your video files are in the desired format for seamless compatibility across devices.
Customize Video Settings
Before conversion, adjust video resolution and bitrate to maintain the highest quality. Our tool supports advanced codec options like h265/HVEC for high-performance conversion.
Convert and Download Securely
Apply the changes and initiate the conversion. Rest assured, your files are protected with 256-bit SSL encryption, guaranteeing data security. Once completed, download the converted files with ease.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Top 3 Use Cases for Online Video Converters
Discover how HeyGen enhances your online video conversion needs with AI-powered solutions, offering seamless conversions and powerful video storytelling.
Generate Social Media Videos Instantly
Convert and create shareable clips for platforms like Facebook and Instagram with ease.
Boost Educational Content Creation
Transform raw videos into engaging learning modules, expanding your educational reach worldwide.
Tell Compelling Customer Stories
Craft visually engaging narratives from your converted videos to highlight customer success effectively.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen convert video files without requiring additional software?
HeyGen operates entirely within your web browser, eliminating the need for any software downloads. This ensures seamless video conversion across any device, making it incredibly convenient for users to change video formats efficiently.
Can HeyGen handle multiple video formats for conversion?
Yes, HeyGen supports conversion across various video formats, including MP4, AVI, and WEBM. Our versatile platform ensures high-performance conversions regardless of the source format, maintaining quality and resolution throughout.
Is my data secure during the video conversion process with HeyGen?
Absolutely, HeyGen prioritizes data security, employing 256-bit SSL encryption to protect your files during the conversion process. This ensures a safe and virus-free experience for all users.
What makes HeyGen's online video converter ideal for technical users?
HeyGen's online video converter is designed to cater to technical users by supporting over 200 video formats and offering advanced features like video resolution adjustments and bitrate controls. This empowers users to convert videos with the highest quality output.
