Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a personalized 45-second video explaining specific role responsibilities, aimed at individual HR managers and team leads who need to effectively onboard new talent. The visual style should be professional yet warm, incorporating a lifelike AI avatar with a clear, supportive audio tone, allowing them to truly customize video messages for each employee onboarding journey.
Produce an informative 30-second training video on a new software update for existing employees, focusing on a single, critical feature. The video should adopt a clear, instructional visual style with animated graphic overlays and precise voiceover generation, utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to efficiently convey complex information.
Generate a compelling 90-second overview of company benefits and policies for a global remote workforce. This video should feature an inclusive visual style with clean design and calming background music, complemented by accessible AI voices. Target a diverse audience by ensuring full clarity through automatic Subtitles/captions, making it a truly universal AI video maker solution.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Leverage HeyGen as an AI video maker to create compelling onboarding videos and training content, enhancing skill development for every new hire.
Boost Employee Training Engagement.
Enhance skills training and knowledge retention for new hires with engaging AI-powered onboarding videos, ensuring faster proficiency.
Develop Scalable Onboarding Programs.
Quickly create comprehensive onboarding courses and distribute essential skills training videos to a growing global workforce with ease.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the process to create onboarding videos?
HeyGen streamlines creating onboarding videos by transforming your script into dynamic video content. You can leverage a wide array of templates and customize them with AI avatars and text-based editing to perfectly reflect your company's welcome message.
Can I customize onboarding videos with unique branding in HeyGen?
Absolutely, HeyGen empowers you to extensively customize your onboarding videos to match your brand identity. You can easily incorporate your logo, brand colors, and choose from diverse characters and backgrounds, ensuring each video is uniquely yours.
What AI video maker features does HeyGen offer for employee onboarding?
HeyGen, as a leading AI video maker, offers robust features designed for efficient employee onboarding. It allows you to generate lifelike AI voices from text-based scripts and utilize various AI avatars, simplifying complex video production.
Does HeyGen provide templates to quickly build training videos?
Yes, HeyGen provides a rich library of professional templates specifically designed to help you quickly build engaging training videos and onboarding videos. These pre-designed layouts enable rapid video creation, saving you significant time and effort.