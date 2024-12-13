Onboarding Evaluation Video Maker: Boost New Hire Success

Effortlessly produce impactful onboarding evaluation videos using text-to-video from script, ensuring a consistent and engaging experience for new hires.

Create a 30-second video targeting HR Managers to streamline "new hire onboarding" using an "onboarding video template". This video should feature a professional, encouraging visual style with clear narration, utilizing HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" to quickly build an engaging introduction for new team members.

Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second video for SaaS Product Managers showcasing how an "AI Onboarding Video Maker" can enhance "customer onboarding videos". Employ a modern, engaging visual style with dynamic visuals and a consistent AI avatar for narration, demonstrating HeyGen's "AI avatars" feature to personalize the customer journey.
Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second video for Team Leaders, explaining effective methods for "onboarding evaluation" as part of comprehensive "training videos". The visual style should be informative and analytical, complemented by a confident, authoritative voiceover generated using HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" capability to convey key metrics and feedback mechanisms clearly.
Prompt 3
Design a 30-second video aimed at Marketing Directors to elevate "saas onboarding videos" for "new employees". This video needs a sleek, tutorial-like visual aesthetic with accessible visuals and HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" prominently displayed for clarity and global reach, ensuring all new users understand the product quickly and efficiently.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Onboarding Evaluation Video Maker Works

Efficiently create engaging onboarding videos to evaluate new hires and improve training programs with our AI-powered video maker.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing or pasting your script. Our AI Onboarding Video Maker transforms your text into a dynamic video, leveraging AI avatars to present your content.
2
Step 2
Select a Template
Choose from a library of onboarding video templates designed for various purposes. Customize your video with your brand's Branding controls (logo, colors) to maintain consistency.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Voice
Enhance your training videos by adding relevant visuals from our media library. Generate professional voiceovers with Voiceover generation and automatically include subtitles for accessibility.
4
Step 4
Export for Evaluation
Once your video is complete, Export it in your desired format and aspect ratio using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports. Share your onboarding evaluation video with stakeholders to gather feedback and measure effectiveness.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies creating impactful onboarding and training videos. Our AI onboarding video maker helps enhance new hire onboarding and evaluation, ensuring smooth integration.

Accelerate Onboarding Content Creation

Quickly produce high-quality onboarding and evaluation videos using AI, saving time and resources.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI onboarding videos?

HeyGen simplifies creating high-quality AI onboarding videos by allowing users to generate text-to-video from a script using realistic AI avatars and voiceovers. This significantly streamlines the process for new hire onboarding and employee training videos.

Can HeyGen help with creating diverse onboarding video templates for different audiences?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide array of customizable onboarding video templates and scenes, perfect for various needs like SAAS onboarding videos or customer onboarding videos. You can further brand your videos with custom logos and colors to maintain consistency.

What features make HeyGen an effective onboarding evaluation video maker?

HeyGen empowers you to quickly produce engaging onboarding evaluation videos with features like auto-generated subtitles for accessibility and a rich media library for stock content. This ensures your onboarding videos are clear and comprehensive for new employees.

Is HeyGen a versatile online video maker for various business training needs?

Absolutely. HeyGen serves as a powerful online video maker, supporting aspect-ratio resizing and diverse export options to fit any platform or training requirement. It's an all-in-one solution for all your training videos, beyond just onboarding.

