Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a 60-second informative video for HR professionals in a large corporation, demonstrating the efficiency of a streamlined onboarding process for new employees. The video should have a professional and clean visual style, incorporating corporate branding elements and a clear, authoritative voiceover. Leveraging HeyGen's Templates & scenes, the content showcases how quickly and consistently critical training videos can be produced and updated across various departments, enhancing overall onboarding efficiency.
Develop a 30-second concise instructional video targeted at sales managers who need to rapidly onboard new sales representatives to product updates. The visual style must be dynamic and fast-paced, featuring quick cuts between product demonstrations and key feature highlights, accompanied by a clear, energetic voiceover. This video highlights how HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability allows for instant content generation, transforming written product briefs directly into engaging training videos without complex editing.
Picture a 45-second inspirational video crafted for remote employees joining a creative agency, designed to immerse them in the company culture from a distance. The visual and audio style should be warm, engaging, and highly visual, utilizing diverse imagery that evokes creativity and collaboration, supported by an an authentic, encouraging voiceover. The video demonstrates how HeyGen's Media library/stock support allows for the seamless integration of high-quality creative assets, enriching the remote onboarding experience and fostering a strong sense of belonging.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen's AI video generator revolutionizes employee onboarding and training, making it easy to create engaging, scalable onboarding videos without special skills for enhanced efficiency.
Enhance Employee Training.
Leverage AI to create engaging training videos that improve comprehension and retention for new hires.
Scale Onboarding Programs.
Efficiently produce numerous onboarding videos to consistently reach and educate a global workforce of new employees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging onboarding videos?
HeyGen simplifies the creation of engaging onboarding videos by offering intuitive tools and customizable video templates. Users can easily craft high-quality employee onboarding content, integrating creative assets without needing extensive video production skills.
What AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for creating onboarding videos?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI to power its onboarding video maker, allowing you to generate videos from text-to-video scripts using realistic AI avatars and natural voiceovers. This significantly boosts onboarding efficiency and streamlines content creation.
Can I customize the look and feel of my onboarding videos with HeyGen?
Absolutely! HeyGen provides extensive customization options, including branding controls to incorporate your logo and brand colors. You can tailor your onboarding videos to reflect your company culture and enhance the overall onboarding experience for new hires.
How versatile are HeyGen's onboarding videos for different training needs?
HeyGen's platform creates highly versatile training videos suitable for various employee onboarding scenarios. You can easily integrate content from your media library, and then share your video across different platforms to ensure comprehensive new hire training.