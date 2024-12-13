Your Go-To Onboarding Connections Video Maker for Teams
Make creating engaging new hire onboarding and training videos effortless with powerful text-to-video from script functionality.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a dynamic 60-second video for existing team members and cross-functional collaborators, showcasing various departments and promoting collaborative 'connections'. Employ a modern and energetic visual style with quick cuts and engaging text animations, accompanied by an upbeat, motivational soundtrack. Leverage HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support to visually enrich the departmental introductions, making it an effective video maker solution.
Design a clear 90-second tutorial video aimed at new hires navigating essential company tools and processes, ensuring a smooth 'onboarding process'. The video should adopt a clean, instructional visual style with step-by-step demonstrations and on-screen text overlays, narrated by a calm, clear voice. Enhance accessibility and comprehension by implementing HeyGen's automatic subtitles/captions for this training video.
Produce an inspiring 30-second 'company presentation' video from a leadership figure, intended for all employees, especially new hires, to articulate the company's vision and create an engaging welcome. The visual presentation needs to be polished and professional, with a refined aesthetic and a powerful, orchestral background score supporting a confident, welcoming voice. Use HeyGen's robust text-to-video from script capability to efficiently transform the leadership message into impactful visuals for any video creator.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen, your ultimate onboarding video maker, transforms your new hire experience. Easily create engaging onboarding videos to foster strong connections and boost retention.
Boost Onboarding Engagement.
Boost onboarding engagement and new hire retention with AI-powered videos that make learning memorable.
Streamline Training Content.
Rapidly develop comprehensive onboarding modules and internal training courses to standardize learning.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of employee onboarding videos?
HeyGen's AI Onboarding Video Maker simplifies the process by enabling users to create engaging welcome, training, and instructional videos effortlessly. You can leverage professional templates and lifelike AI avatars to get started quickly and efficiently.
Can I customize my onboarding videos with our company's branding using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen allows you to fully customize your onboarding videos with your company's branding and style. You can easily add your logo, brand colors, and utilize text animations and a media library to ensure every video reflects your unique brand identity for professional company presentations.
What AI features does HeyGen offer to enhance the onboarding video creation process?
HeyGen offers powerful AI capabilities, including text-to-video from script and lifelike AI avatars, to streamline the creation of new hire onboarding videos. This allows for efficient generation of professional voice-overs and engaging tutorial videos without needing a camera or microphone.
Beyond employee onboarding, what other connection videos can HeyGen help create?
HeyGen is a versatile video maker that extends beyond just employee onboarding to help create various connection videos. You can easily produce engaging training videos, recruitment videos, and comprehensive company presentations to strengthen internal and external communications.