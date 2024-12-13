Your Go-To Onboarding Connections Video Maker for Teams

Make creating engaging new hire onboarding and training videos effortless with powerful text-to-video from script functionality.

Create a compelling 45-second onboarding video designed for new hires, presenting a warm company introduction. The visual style should be professional and welcoming, featuring bright, clean graphics and an uplifting background score, complemented by a friendly voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's innovative AI avatars to deliver key welcome messages, fostering immediate connections with the company culture.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 60-second video for existing team members and cross-functional collaborators, showcasing various departments and promoting collaborative 'connections'. Employ a modern and energetic visual style with quick cuts and engaging text animations, accompanied by an upbeat, motivational soundtrack. Leverage HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support to visually enrich the departmental introductions, making it an effective video maker solution.
Prompt 2
Design a clear 90-second tutorial video aimed at new hires navigating essential company tools and processes, ensuring a smooth 'onboarding process'. The video should adopt a clean, instructional visual style with step-by-step demonstrations and on-screen text overlays, narrated by a calm, clear voice. Enhance accessibility and comprehension by implementing HeyGen's automatic subtitles/captions for this training video.
Prompt 3
Produce an inspiring 30-second 'company presentation' video from a leadership figure, intended for all employees, especially new hires, to articulate the company's vision and create an engaging welcome. The visual presentation needs to be polished and professional, with a refined aesthetic and a powerful, orchestral background score supporting a confident, welcoming voice. Use HeyGen's robust text-to-video from script capability to efficiently transform the leadership message into impactful visuals for any video creator.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Onboarding Connections Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging welcome and training videos to connect with new hires, streamline your onboarding process, and foster a strong company culture.

1
Step 1
Create from a Template or Script
Begin your "onboarding video maker" experience by selecting from professional templates or generating content directly from a script. Leverage HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability to quickly lay the foundation for your message.
2
Step 2
Add Media and Brand Elements
Enhance your video with rich visuals from the media library, including images and videos. Integrate your company's "Branding controls (logo, colors)" to ensure a consistent and professional look across all your "onboarding videos".
3
Step 3
Generate Professional Voiceovers
Bring your script to life with high-quality audio using "Voiceover generation". Choose from a diverse range of voices to create clear and engaging narration for your "training video", ensuring your message resonates with new hires.
4
Step 4
Export and Share with Ease
Finalize your "employee onboarding" video by reviewing and making any last adjustments. Then, utilize "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to download it in multiple formats, ready for sharing across your preferred platforms.

HeyGen, your ultimate onboarding video maker, transforms your new hire experience. Easily create engaging onboarding videos to foster strong connections and boost retention.

Build Team Connections

Create inspiring welcome videos to build strong connections and integrate new team members effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of employee onboarding videos?

HeyGen's AI Onboarding Video Maker simplifies the process by enabling users to create engaging welcome, training, and instructional videos effortlessly. You can leverage professional templates and lifelike AI avatars to get started quickly and efficiently.

Can I customize my onboarding videos with our company's branding using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to fully customize your onboarding videos with your company's branding and style. You can easily add your logo, brand colors, and utilize text animations and a media library to ensure every video reflects your unique brand identity for professional company presentations.

What AI features does HeyGen offer to enhance the onboarding video creation process?

HeyGen offers powerful AI capabilities, including text-to-video from script and lifelike AI avatars, to streamline the creation of new hire onboarding videos. This allows for efficient generation of professional voice-overs and engaging tutorial videos without needing a camera or microphone.

Beyond employee onboarding, what other connection videos can HeyGen help create?

HeyGen is a versatile video maker that extends beyond just employee onboarding to help create various connection videos. You can easily produce engaging training videos, recruitment videos, and comprehensive company presentations to strengthen internal and external communications.

