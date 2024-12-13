Craft a compelling 60-second video showcasing the transformative impact of a local nonprofit organization's recent project, aimed at inspiring potential donors and volunteers to contribute to ongoing fundraising efforts. The visual style should be warm and authentic, featuring before-and-after scenes or testimonials from beneficiaries, complemented by uplifting background music and a professional voiceover generated with HeyGen. This storytelling piece should emphasize real-world change and connection.

Generate Video