Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How New Year Video Template Works

Create captivating New Year greetings effortlessly using our New Year video templates and HeyGen's powerful tools.

Step 1

Choose Your New Year Video Template

Start by selecting a template from our extensive media library, designed to bring your Happy New Year video ideas to life.

Step 2

Customize with AI Tools

Utilize HeyGen's AI tools to personalize your New Year greetings video. Easily modify text animations, adjust colors, and add unique touches.

Step 3

Add Background Music & Animations

Enhance your video with engaging background music and dynamic animations available through HeyGen's drag-and-drop video editor.

Step 4

Export & Share Online for Free

Finalize your New Year video by exporting it in your preferred format and sharing it across social media platforms seamlessly.

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Create Stunning New Year Videos Effortlessly

Discover how HeyGen's AI tools simplify creating captivating New Year video templates with customizable features and an extensive media library.

Icon 1

Generate Engaging Social Media Videos

Leverage AI to design eye-catching New Year greetings videos that capture your audience's attention instantly.

Icon 2

Inspire with Motivational New Year Messages

Create uplifting and personalized Happy New Year videos that resonate with your viewers using HeyGen's dynamic animations.

Icon 3

Showcase Events with AI-powered Storytelling

Bring your New Year celebrations to life by crafting immersive video stories with HeyGen's intuitive drag-and-drop editor.

What makes HeyGen's New Year video templates unique?

HeyGen's New Year video templates are crafted with a keen focus on creativity, allowing users to seamlessly integrate personalized elements like text animations and background music. With the extensive media library, you can find the perfect digital assets to make your Happy New Year video stand out.

How can I create a New Year video using HeyGen?

Creating a New Year video with HeyGen is straightforward and efficient. Utilize the drag-and-drop video editor to select from a range of templates and enhance your project with AI-generated avatars and custom voiceovers for a personalized touch.

Can HeyGen assist in customizing videos for different social media platforms?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers robust customization tools, allowing users to resize and export their videos in various aspect ratios to fit any social media platform. Enhance your New Year greetings video with specialized filters and animations, ensuring a professional look across all channels.

Does HeyGen provide tools for creating engaging Happy New Year videos?

Yes, HeyGen empowers creators with AI tools to generate captivating voiceovers and subtitles, enhancing the impact of your Happy New Year video. Leverage pre-made templates and scenes to streamline your workflow, guaranteeing a festive and engaging message.

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

