Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is the ultimate AI promo video maker, empowering moving companies to effortlessly create compelling marketing videos. Generate high-quality promotional content for your services using intuitive templates and our idea-to-video generator, making video creation simple and fast.
Create High-Performing Promo Videos.
Produce compelling promotional videos and ads quickly with AI, effectively showcasing your moving services to attract new customers.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Easily create captivating short videos and clips for social media, expanding your moving company's reach and engaging potential clients.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify creating a moving company promo video?
HeyGen's AI promo video maker streamlines the entire process, allowing you to create compelling marketing videos for your moving company with ease. Simply use simple text prompts or select from a range of professional templates to generate your engaging promo video quickly.
What AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for creative video creation?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI to automate various aspects of video creation, including generating scripts and creating realistic voiceovers. You can even edit promo videos with AI to ensure your message is perfectly conveyed, complete with automatic subtitles.
Can I customize my marketing video with branding elements in HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust branding controls, enabling you to integrate your company logo, specific colors, and other visual elements directly into your marketing video. This ensures your promo video consistently reflects your brand identity.
Does HeyGen support various video formats for promotional use?
Yes, HeyGen ensures your promo video is ready for any platform by supporting aspect-ratio resizing and various export options. You can easily adapt your professional promo video for different social media channels or website integration, making it an ideal video maker for your needs.