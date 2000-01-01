Create Stunning Videos with Movie Maker Online Video
Unlock seamless video creation using HeyGen's AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. Dive into an intuitive drag-and-drop editor to produce engaging, cinematic masterpieces with ease.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Movie Maker Online Video Works
Create professional-quality movies online with a beginner-friendly interface and powerful AI features.
Create a New Project
Start your cinematic journey by opening the online movie maker and selecting 'Create a New Project.' Use the drag-and-drop editor to lay the groundwork for your video masterpiece.
Choose from Ready-Made Templates
Explore a variety of templates crafted for diverse themes. Choose one that fits your story best, then customize scenes and layouts with AI-generated content for a unique touch.
Add Royalty-Free Music & Voiceovers
Elevate your video with an emotional soundtrack. Add royalty-free music from the stock library and utilize AI voiceover generation for seamless audio integration.
Export & Share Your Masterpiece
Once your movie is polished to perfection, export it in 4K resolution. Download directly or share it online with friends, family, or the wider audience, effortlessly.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Revolutionize Online Video Creation with HeyGen
Discover HeyGen's powerful AI tools for creating engaging, high-quality movies online, seamlessly blending creativity and technology for stunning results.
Create Engaging Social Media Videos
Leverage HeyGen's AI to produce eye-catching videos, perfect for quick sharing on social media platforms.
Bring Historical Events to Life
Use AI storytelling to craft compelling videos that vividly narrate historical events, making them accessible and engaging.
Showcase Customer Success Stories
Transform testimonials into dynamic video narratives that effectively highlight customer achievements and satisfaction.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen enhance my video production process?
HeyGen offers a versatile online movie maker with AI-powered features like text-to-video generation, allowing users to seamlessly create engaging content. Its drag-and-drop editor, coupled with customizable templates, simplifies video creation even for beginners.
What technical features does HeyGen provide for video editing?
HeyGen stands out with AI-driven video editing tools such as voiceover generation and automatic subtitle creation. These features make it easy to produce polished, professional videos without any manual input.
Is it possible to integrate branding into my HeyGen videos?
Yes, HeyGen allows users to incorporate branding elements like logos and custom colors into their video projects, ensuring each creation aligns perfectly with your brand identity.
Can I access a media library for my HeyGen projects?
Absolutely! HeyGen provides access to an extensive media library filled with stock media, making it easy to enrich your projects with high-quality visuals and audio elements.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.