Create Stunning Videos with Movie Maker Online Video

Unlock seamless video creation using HeyGen's AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. Dive into an intuitive drag-and-drop editor to produce engaging, cinematic masterpieces with ease.

Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How Movie Maker Online Video Works

Create professional-quality movies online with a beginner-friendly interface and powerful AI features.

Step 1

Create a New Project

Start your cinematic journey by opening the online movie maker and selecting 'Create a New Project.' Use the drag-and-drop editor to lay the groundwork for your video masterpiece.

Step 2

Choose from Ready-Made Templates

Explore a variety of templates crafted for diverse themes. Choose one that fits your story best, then customize scenes and layouts with AI-generated content for a unique touch.

Step 3

Add Royalty-Free Music & Voiceovers

Elevate your video with an emotional soundtrack. Add royalty-free music from the stock library and utilize AI voiceover generation for seamless audio integration.

Step 4

Export & Share Your Masterpiece

Once your movie is polished to perfection, export it in 4K resolution. Download directly or share it online with friends, family, or the wider audience, effortlessly.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Revolutionize Online Video Creation with HeyGen

Discover HeyGen's powerful AI tools for creating engaging, high-quality movies online, seamlessly blending creativity and technology for stunning results.

Icon 1

Create Engaging Social Media Videos

Leverage HeyGen's AI to produce eye-catching videos, perfect for quick sharing on social media platforms.

Icon 2

Bring Historical Events to Life

Use AI storytelling to craft compelling videos that vividly narrate historical events, making them accessible and engaging.

Icon 3

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Transform testimonials into dynamic video narratives that effectively highlight customer achievements and satisfaction.

Have questions? We have answers

How can HeyGen enhance my video production process?

HeyGen offers a versatile online movie maker with AI-powered features like text-to-video generation, allowing users to seamlessly create engaging content. Its drag-and-drop editor, coupled with customizable templates, simplifies video creation even for beginners.

What technical features does HeyGen provide for video editing?

HeyGen stands out with AI-driven video editing tools such as voiceover generation and automatic subtitle creation. These features make it easy to produce polished, professional videos without any manual input.

Is it possible to integrate branding into my HeyGen videos?

Yes, HeyGen allows users to incorporate branding elements like logos and custom colors into their video projects, ensuring each creation aligns perfectly with your brand identity.

Can I access a media library for my HeyGen projects?

Absolutely! HeyGen provides access to an extensive media library filled with stock media, making it easy to enrich your projects with high-quality visuals and audio elements.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

