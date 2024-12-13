Develop a 45-second animated explainer video targeting first-time homebuyers, designed to bring clarity to complex mortgage terms like 'escrow' or 'APR'. The visual style should be clean and infographic-like, utilizing simple animations and a friendly, professional voiceover to demystify the topic. Focus on the core message, making it easily digestible, and leverage HeyGen's 'Text-to-video from script' capability to efficiently convert your detailed explanation into engaging visuals and audio for a 'mortgage education video maker' application.

Generate Video