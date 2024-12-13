Develop a vibrant 45-second video designed for incoming middle school students, using bright, animated graphics and an upbeat, friendly voiceover. The video should playfully introduce common middle school changes, easing anxieties by showcasing how new routines and classes can be exciting adventures, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars to guide students through the transition effectively, making it a perfect example of a supportive Middle School Readiness Video Maker tool.

Generate Video