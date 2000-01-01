Transform Your Vision with Marketing Video Templates
Easily create stunning marketing videos with HeyGen's AI avatars, enhancing your brand with custom animations and dynamic text for social media success.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Marketing Video Templates Work
Explore the ease of creating compelling marketing videos using customizable templates, AI tools, and expert features for impactful results.
Choose Your Video Template
Start by selecting from a wide range of free marketing video templates tailored for various purposes such as product ads, company stories, or social media promotions. These templates provide the perfect foundation for your creative projects.
Customize Your Content
Easily personalize the template with dynamic text animations, images, and music to reflect your brand style. Use HeyGen's branding controls to incorporate your logo and colors, ensuring consistency across all marketing materials.
Add AI-powered Elements
Enhance your video with HeyGen's AI text-to-speech generation, creating natural voiceovers that capture attention. Incorporate text-to-video from script capabilities to effortlessly integrate complex information into engaging visuals.
Export and Share
Once your video is perfect, export it in a high-resolution MP4 format suitable for all digital platforms. Instantly share across social media and other channels to amplify your reach and engage your audience effectively.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Optimize Marketing with HeyGen Video Templates
Discover how HeyGen's video editor can transform your marketing efforts using AI-enhanced video templates, dynamic animations, and engaging content strategies.
Create High-Impact Ads Swiftly
Effortlessly craft high-performing advertisements with AI video templates designed to captivate and engage your audience.
Engage on Social Media Instantly
Generate vibrant social media clips in minutes, enhancing your brand's presence and encouraging viewer interaction.
Capture Learners Globally
Develop comprehensive online courses that appeal to a worldwide audience, leveraging dynamic video content for immersive education.
Have questions? We have answers
What makes HeyGen's marketing video templates unique?
HeyGen's marketing video templates offer dynamic customization options, including custom animations and branding controls like logos and colors. This allows you to create professional-grade marketing videos that effectively communicate your brand's message.
How can HeyGen enhance my marketing videos with AI technology?
HeyGen utilizes AI-driven features such as AI text-to-speech generation and AI text-to-video from script, enabling seamless video creation and voiceover integration, making your content engaging and impactful.
Can I edit videos easily with HeyGen?
Absolutely! HeyGen is an easy-to-use video editor featuring drag and drop functionality and AI editing capabilities, streamlining the video creation process without compromising on quality.
Is it possible to make product advertisements using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen provides rich video templates tailored for various marketing needs, including product advertisements. These templates are designed to captivate your audience and boost sales by presenting your products attractively across digital platforms.
