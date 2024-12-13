Create a 60-second marketing explainer video for small business owners introducing a new product, aiming to clearly articulate its value proposition with a professional and engaging tone. This video should feature modern motion graphics, an upbeat background track, and a friendly, professional voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to efficiently transform your marketing message into a compelling narrative, ensuring an accurate and clear explanation of the product's benefits to attract potential customers.

