Create a 60-second marketing explainer video for small business owners introducing a new product, aiming to clearly articulate its value proposition with a professional and engaging tone. This video should feature modern motion graphics, an upbeat background track, and a friendly, professional voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to efficiently transform your marketing message into a compelling narrative, ensuring an accurate and clear explanation of the product's benefits to attract potential customers.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Marketing Explainer Video Maker Works

Quickly produce professional, engaging explainer videos to clarify complex ideas, showcase products, and drive your marketing efforts with ease.

1
Step 1
Create Your Explainer Video Script
Begin by crafting your narrative. Utilize pre-built **templates & scenes** or start from scratch to outline your marketing explainer video maker content, ensuring a clear message.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenters
Bring your script to life by selecting from a diverse range of realistic **AI avatars**. Customize their appearance and voice to perfectly match your brand's tone and deliver your animated video maker message effectively.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceovers and Custom Branding
Enhance engagement with natural-sounding **voiceover generation** for your script, choosing from a variety of voices and languages. This step also allows you to refine your explainer video software production.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once perfected, utilize **aspect-ratio resizing & exports** to easily download your explainer video in various formats. Share your high-quality creation across all your marketing channels to effectively create explainer videos that resonate.

HeyGen is your ultimate marketing explainer video maker, enabling you to effortlessly create high-impact explainer videos. Our AI Explainer Video Generator simplifies the process, allowing you to quickly create animated videos that resonate with your audience and achieve marketing goals.

Highlight Customer Success Stories

Develop impactful explainer-style videos to feature satisfied customers, building trust and demonstrating the value of your offerings.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of explainer videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to streamline the entire process of creating explainer videos. Our AI Explainer Video Generator allows you to quickly transform scripts into compelling narratives with AI avatars and voiceovers, making complex concepts easy to understand.

Can HeyGen customize marketing explainer videos for my brand?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive customization options for your marketing explainer videos. You can apply branding controls, utilize a variety of templates, and integrate your own media to ensure your video perfectly aligns with your brand identity.

What features make HeyGen an effective explainer video software?

HeyGen stands out as powerful explainer video software due to its comprehensive features, including AI avatars, seamless text-to-video from script functionality, and high-quality voiceover generation. These tools enable you to create professional animated explainer videos effortlessly.

How quickly can I create an animated explainer video with HeyGen?

HeyGen is designed for efficiency, allowing you to create high-quality animated explainer videos in minutes. Our intuitive online tool and ready-to-use templates significantly accelerate the video production process.

