Marketing Video Maker: Create Stunning Videos with AI

Effortlessly produce professional marketing videos with engaging AI avatars, boosting your digital campaigns and lead generation.

Create a compelling 30-second marketing video showcasing how a new SaaS product simplifies workflow, targeting small business owners seeking efficiency. The visual style should be clean and energetic, with bright animated overlays and an upbeat background track, leveraging HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to quickly assemble key messages.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Imagine producing a 45-second social media campaign highlight reel for a fitness brand, aimed at young adults interested in health and wellness. The aesthetic should be dynamic and inspiring, featuring modern electronic music and a clear, motivational Voiceover generation from a vibrant AI avatar, specifically designed to cut through the noise on social media platforms.
Prompt 2
Develop a 60-second online video maker tutorial for a software feature, designed for new users and aiming for lead generation through clear understanding. The visual presentation requires a sleek, professional aesthetic with smooth screen recordings, accompanied by a calm, instructional voice, and utilizing HeyGen's Subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and reinforce key takeaways, transforming a detailed script into a polished video using Text-to-video from script.
Prompt 3
Craft a concise 15-second marketing video for an e-commerce flash sale, targeting existing customers and emphasizing urgency. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced, highly engaging, with bold text animations and punchy sound effects, leveraging HeyGen's extensive Media library/stock support for eye-catching visuals and ensuring optimal display across various platforms using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Market Readiness Video Maker Works

Create professional marketing videos with ease, leveraging AI and powerful editing tools to prepare your content for any platform.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Begin your market readiness video by selecting a professional template or inputting your script directly. This foundational step helps streamline your creative process for a marketing video maker.
2
Step 2
Add AI Avatars and Media
Bring your message to life by selecting from a diverse range of AI avatars or uploading your own media. Enhance your video's visual appeal with royalty-free content for engaging marketing videos.
3
Step 3
Refine Audio and Branding
Generate natural-sounding voiceovers and apply your brand's unique colors and logo. Ensure your video maintains a consistent, professional appearance across all digital marketing campaigns.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Finalize your video with auto-subtitles and export it in various aspect ratios optimized for platforms like social media. Your polished marketing videos are now ready to captivate your audience.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers your market readiness with an AI video maker, enabling fast creation of compelling marketing videos for any stage of your product launch.

Showcasing Market Success Stories

Develop powerful customer success videos with AI to build trust and demonstrate market validation, enhancing your product's readiness.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen function as an AI video maker for creative marketing videos?

HeyGen simplifies creating dynamic marketing videos by transforming scripts into professional video content. Users can leverage a diverse range of AI avatars and text-to-video features to bring their creative visions to life quickly and efficiently.

What templates are available to help create engaging marketing videos with HeyGen?

HeyGen provides a variety of professional templates and scenes, making it an intuitive online video maker for any user. These templates, combined with branding controls, enable quick customization and efficient production of high-quality marketing videos.

Does HeyGen support the inclusion of professional voiceovers and auto-subtitles?

Yes, HeyGen integrates advanced voiceover generation and auto-subtitles, enhancing the accessibility and professional quality of your videos. These video editing tools complement the use of AI avatars, ensuring a polished final product.

How can HeyGen's videos be optimized for various digital marketing campaigns and social media?

HeyGen offers aspect-ratio resizing and flexible export options, ensuring your marketing videos are perfectly tailored for diverse platforms. This functionality allows seamless integration into your digital marketing campaigns and across social media channels.

