How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Live Action Explainer Video Works
Discover how to effectively create compelling live action explainer videos using HeyGen's advanced video tools.
Create Your Script
Start by generating a compelling script with HeyGen's AI script generator. A well-written script forms the backbone of your video, ensuring your message is clear and engaging.
Choose Authentic Avatars
Select from HeyGen's range of AI avatars to bring relatable narratives to life. These avatars help convey your story authentically, making it more relatable for your audience.
Add Visuals and Voiceover
Integrate authentic visuals and use HeyGen's voiceover generation to add depth to your explainer video. A cohesive visual and auditory experience enhances storytelling.
Export and Optimize
After finalizing, export your video with HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing feature for optimal viewing on different platforms. Ensure your video is aligned with your marketing strategy.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Enhancing Live Action Explainer Videos with HeyGen
Discover how HeyGen revolutionizes live action explainer videos using AI-powered tools to enhance storytelling, increase engagement, and optimize marketing outcomes.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video
Leverage HeyGen to quickly produce compelling live action explainer ads that captivate and convert your audience.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes
Utilize HeyGen's AI technology to create captivating live action explainer clips, boosting your social media presence.
Boost training engagement and retention with AI
Enhance explainer videos with AI-driven insights to improve audience understanding and retention in training scenarios.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen create live action explainer videos?
HeyGen offers a seamless AI-driven process to craft live action explainer videos using its state-of-the-art AI avatars and advanced text-to-video script capabilities, enabling authentic storytelling and engaging visuals.
Can HeyGen's AI video generator improve conversion rates?
Yes, HeyGen's AI video generator enhances conversion rates by creating compelling explainer videos that captivate audiences with its powerful narrative and relatable AI avatars, streamlining your marketing strategy.
What features make HeyGen's AI Explainer Video Software unique?
HeyGen's AI Explainer Video Software stands out with its voiceover generation, customizable video templates, and branding controls, ensuring each video aligns perfectly with your brand identity.
Does HeyGen offer tools for creating animated explainer videos?
Absolutely! HeyGen provides rich media library access and aspect-ratio resizing to help create animated explainer videos that are both visually engaging and tailored to your needs.
