How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How LinkedIn Video Ad Examples Work
Learn to craft compelling LinkedIn video ads for B2B audiences using creative techniques and HeyGen tools for enhanced engagement.
Create Engaging Storytelling Content
Capture your B2B audience by utilizing the storytelling approach. Focus on addressing their pain points, offering solutions, and depicting your brand's unique value proposition. HeyGen's AI avatars can help bring these stories to life with dynamic character presentations.
Select Appropriate Ad Format
Choose the most suitable ad format for your campaign to maximize impact. LinkedIn offers various formats, from in-feed videos to sponsored content. Utilize HeyGen's templates & scenes to ensure your video ad aligns with the chosen format seamlessly.
Add a Compelling Call-to-Action
A clear call-to-action (CTA) is essential to guide your audience toward the desired response. Use HeyGen's voiceover generation to create a persuasive CTA that resonates with viewers, enhancing your ad's overall effectiveness.
Apply Technical Requirements for Optimization
Ensure your video ad adheres to LinkedIn's technical specifications for optimal performance. HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature allows you to meet these requirements effortlessly, ensuring your ad displays correctly across all devices.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen enhance LinkedIn video ads for B2B audiences?
HeyGen provides tailored tools like AI avatars and branding controls to create professional LinkedIn video ads. By leveraging text-to-video and voiceover generation, businesses can effectively target B2B audiences while maintaining brand consistency.
What are best practices for creating LinkedIn video ads using HeyGen?
Employ storytelling to captivate your audience, use Call-to-action subtitles, and leverage HeyGen's templates to ensure your LinkedIn video ads stand out. Optimize your message with clear visuals using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing.
Why should I use HeyGen's AI tools for my video ad campaigns on LinkedIn?
HeyGen's AI-driven features, like voiceover generation and media library support, streamline the video creation process, ensuring high-quality LinkedIn ads that engage audiences and enhance brand awareness.
Are there templates available for LinkedIn video ads in HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen offers a diverse range of templates and scenes, specifically designed to suit various LinkedIn ad formats, helping you create visually appealing and effective video ads effortlessly.
