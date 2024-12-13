Imagine a 30-second promotional video designed for small business owners collaborating on marketing campaigns. This video should showcase the seamless process of using a joint operations video maker to create stunning video content. The visual style should be bright and modern, featuring clean animated graphics and a professional, enthusiastic voiceover, highlighting HeyGen's 'Text-to-video from script' and 'Voiceover generation' capabilities to simplify collaborative efforts and produce polished results efficiently.

Generate Video