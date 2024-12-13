Video Brief Generator for Seamless Video Production

Streamline your video production from concept to completion using intelligent Text-to-video from script.

Develop a compelling 60-second video brief using a professional and engaging visual style with upbeat background music, aimed at new project collaborators and remote team members, to quickly onboard them to a new initiative. This "joint briefing video maker" solution should utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to ensure consistent messaging and efficient content creation for effective teamwork.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create an inspiring 45-second social media video with a modern, high-energy visual style and dynamic transitions, complemented by a compelling voiceover, targeting B2B clients, industry partners, and social media followers. This "partnership video maker" piece should announce a new strategic alliance, leveraging HeyGen's Voiceover generation for polished audio delivery to maximize impact.
Prompt 2
Design a concise 30-second internal project update video featuring clean, infographic-style visuals and direct narration, specifically for internal stakeholders and project managers. The goal is to provide a quick "video brief generator" summary of project milestones, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to present key information clearly and efficiently for effective project management.
Prompt 3
Imagine a sleek, futuristic, and demonstrative 60-second video showcasing a new software feature, complete with crisp audio and on-screen text highlights, intended for prospective customers interested in efficient video creation. This demonstration from an "AI Video Agent" needs to highlight how users can quickly create professional content using HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes, simplifying the video maker process.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Joint Briefing Video Maker Works

Efficiently craft compelling joint briefing videos with HeyGen's intuitive tools, streamlining collaboration and ensuring a polished, professional outcome.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video from Script
Seamlessly transform your joint briefing script into a dynamic video draft, providing a strong foundation using our text-to-video from script functionality.
2
Step 2
Select AI Avatars and Scenes
Enhance your video by choosing from a diverse library of realistic AI avatars and leveraging pre-designed templates & scenes to visually convey your content.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Collaboration
Ensure brand consistency by applying your team's Branding controls, including logos and colors, and facilitate collaborative edits to finalize your message.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Briefing
Once finalized, export your briefing video with flexible aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ensuring it's perfect for all your communication channels and project management needs.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies creating impactful joint briefing videos. Leverage our AI video maker and collaborative tools for professional video briefs and seamless partnership communication.

Present Joint Success Stories

.

Create compelling AI videos to effectively brief stakeholders on collaborative project outcomes and partnership achievements.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen serve as an AI Video Agent for my creative projects?

HeyGen empowers users to become a creative video maker, transforming concepts into polished videos effortlessly. Leverage its advanced AI avatars and robust voiceover generation to bring your script to life with professional quality.

What features does HeyGen offer for efficient video creation and collaboration?

HeyGen provides intuitive tools for efficient video making, allowing teams to streamline their workflow. Utilize a variety of video templates and scenes to quickly start projects and enhance teamwork on video briefs.

Can HeyGen help create branded social media videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen makes it easy to produce high-quality social media videos with comprehensive branding controls. Personalize your content with custom logos, brand colors, and unique AI avatars to maintain a consistent brand identity.

How does HeyGen simplify the script-to-video production process?

HeyGen excels at simplifying the Text-to-video from script process, automatically generating engaging videos from your written content. It includes seamless voiceover generation and automatic captions to ensure your message is clear and accessible.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo