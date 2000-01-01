Join HeyGen Careers: Where Creativity Meets Innovation

Discover your next career opportunity with HeyGen and leverage our cutting-edge AI avatars for dynamic content creation. Step into the future of multimedia design!

Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Unlock Your Potential with HeyGen Careers

Explore how HeyGen careers offer exciting roles in AI video and multimedia content creation, empowering your professional journey in the video creation industry.

Generate Engaging Social Media Videos

Create compelling social media content with HeyGen's AI, enhancing your career in social media marketing.

High-Performing Ad Creation

Craft impactful ads quickly with HeyGen's AI technology, elevating your skills in digital marketing.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Bring client testimonials to life with AI-powered storytelling, boosting your career in creative content creation.

Have questions? We have answers

What makes HeyGen careers unique?

HeyGen offers a dynamic work environment where innovation thrives. With roles such as Graphic Designer and SEO Executive, you can grow within a global SaaS company while contributing to pioneering AI video content solutions.

How does HeyGen support remote employees?

HeyGen recognizes the value of flexibility, offering remote opportunities across various roles, including QA Automation Tester and Content Associate. Collaborate seamlessly from anywhere in the world with our state-of-the-art communication tools.

Can I find creative roles at HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen is a haven for creativity, offering positions such as Multimedia Designer, Motion Designer, and more. Join us to craft visually stunning video content using our wide range of templates and media library.

What is the interview process like at HeyGen?

HeyGen's interview process is designed to identify passionate individuals eager to be part of our world-class team. Expect to demonstrate your expertise, whether applying for a Technical Support role or as a UI Designer, through a structured and engaging interview experience.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

HeyGen Careers | Join Our Innovative Team | HeyGen