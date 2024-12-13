Introductory Onboarding Video Maker: Fast-Track New Hires
Create engaging onboarding videos for new employees and reduce support tickets with AI avatars.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Craft a 60-second tutorial video aimed at small business owners and team leads, explaining a core process or tool within their organization. The visual style should be clear and informative, with concise audio, making full use of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to build the narrative and including subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Develop a vibrant 30-second clip for marketing teams or product managers, serving as a quick introductory video for new product features or company updates. The visual and audio style should be dynamic and energetic, utilizing HeyGen's templates & scenes for rapid creation and incorporating media library/stock support to enhance visual appeal, creating truly engaging onboarding videos.
Envision a polished 90-second guide for anyone needing a versatile video creation tool to compile comprehensive onboarding video content. The style should be professional and accessible, showcasing different aspects of the onboarding journey. This video would demonstrate HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports for multi-platform delivery and benefit from high-quality voiceover generation to maintain a consistent brand voice.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen serves as your ultimate introductory onboarding video maker, empowering you to create engaging videos that streamline the welcome process for new employees effortlessly.
Enhance Employee Onboarding Training.
Leverage AI to create engaging introductory onboarding videos that boost new hire understanding and retention from day one.
Scale Onboarding Content Creation.
Quickly produce a high volume of introductory onboarding videos to effectively train more new employees efficiently.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging onboarding videos for new employees?
HeyGen is an intuitive onboarding video maker that empowers teams to quickly create professional and engaging introductory videos. Leverage AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to craft comprehensive onboarding visual content that captivates new employees from day one.
What features does HeyGen offer to ensure brand consistency in employee onboarding videos?
HeyGen provides robust branding controls, including custom logos and brand colors, to ensure every employee onboarding video aligns with your company's identity. Utilize the extensive brand & template library to maintain a consistent, professional look across all your training videos.
Is HeyGen suitable for users without prior video editing experience to create introductory onboarding videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen is designed as an accessible video creation tool with guided editing and an intuitive interface, making it easy for anyone to produce professional introductory onboarding videos. You can effortlessly generate AI voice-overs and add subtitles to enhance clarity without needing complex technical skills.
How does HeyGen help improve the experience for new employees during onboarding?
HeyGen enables the creation of highly engaging onboarding videos, providing new employees with clear, consistent, and easily digestible information. This approach can significantly reduce common questions and support tickets, ultimately streamlining the onboarding process and fostering a better initial experience for your team.