How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Interactive Video Examples Work
Explore the magic of interactive video with our guide and see how you can engage audiences creatively and effectively.
Create Engaging Scripts
Utilize HeyGen's AI script generator to craft engaging scripts that captivate your audience. Tailor your script to set up interactive elements like quizzes and choices to enhance engagement.
Select Interactive Elements
Choose from options such as Video Branching, multiple choice questions, and immersive hotspots to create a "Choose Your Own Adventure" experience, keeping your audience engaged and curious.
Add Personalized Overlays
Apply chapters and overlays to guide viewers through a seamless and immersive experience. Overlay shoppable hotspots for an interactive shopping journey right within the video.
Export with Branding
Export your video using HeyGen's branding controls. Customize logos, colors, and captions to maintain brand consistency across all interactive video content.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention with AI
Elevate training sessions with interactive videos, ensuring trainees stay engaged and retain more information.
High-Performing Ad Creation in Minutes with AI Video
Create captivating interactive ads swiftly, enhancing user engagement through video branching and immersive experiences.
Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos
Deliver compelling customer success narratives with interactive features, increasing viewer interaction and empathy.
Have questions? We have answers
How can interactive videos enhance engagement?
Interactive videos transform passive viewing into an engaging experience by incorporating multiple choice questions and quizzes. This encourages viewers to participate, leading to longer viewing times and deeper connections.
What features does HeyGen offer for creating interactive videos?
HeyGen provides tools like AI avatars, video branching, and shoppable hotspots, allowing users to craft engaging Choose Your Own Adventure-style narratives that boost viewer interaction.
Can HeyGen help with creating immersive marketing experiences?
Absolutely! HeyGen supports immersive experiences through features like chapters and overlays, ensuring your marketing efforts captivate and retain your audience's attention.
What are the benefits of using HeyGen for product demos?
HeyGen's text-to-video script capabilities, combined with voiceover generation and branding controls, allow you to create professional and personalized product demos that resonate with potential customers.
