Create a concise 60-second how-to video demonstrating a specific installation training step for new product users. The visual style should be clear and methodical, using simple graphics and close-up shots, accompanied by a professional and easy-to-understand voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to quickly generate the narration and ensure consistent voice quality for this essential instructional video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Design an engaging 90-second employee training video for new hires on your company's proprietary software installation process. The visual style should be friendly and welcoming, utilizing AI avatars to guide the viewers, while the audio features a warm, encouraging tone. Capitalize on HeyGen's AI avatars and diverse templates & scenes to produce a polished onboarding video that feels personal and informative.
Develop a detailed 120-second video tutorial for experienced technicians on troubleshooting a complex system installation. The visual content should incorporate high-quality diagrams and media library/stock support visuals to illustrate technical points, supported by a clear, explanatory voiceover. Ensure all critical steps are highlighted with HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature for accessibility, creating an effective instructional video.
Produce a dynamic 45-second 'make training videos' promotional clip, targeting businesses looking for quick and efficient video creation solutions. The visual style should be fast-paced and modern, showcasing various training video templates, with an upbeat background track to convey energy. Utilize HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize the output for multiple platforms, making the process seamless and professional.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an Installation Training Video Maker Works

Quickly produce comprehensive and engaging installation training videos to effectively educate your audience with professional results.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by outlining your installation steps. Use the text-to-video feature to effortlessly convert your detailed instructions into a dynamic video narrative.
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Bring your training to life by choosing a professional AI avatar. These digital presenters make your installation guides personable and engaging.
Step 3
Generate Voiceover
Enhance clarity and professionalism by generating a natural-sounding voiceover for your script. Ensure every step is articulated precisely.
Step 4
Export Your Training Video
Finalize your instructional video. Easily export it in your preferred aspect ratio, ready to be shared with your team or customers.

HeyGen streamlines creating professional installation training videos, boosting how-to and employee training with AI-powered video creation and intuitive tools.

Clarify Complex Instructions & Topics

Transform intricate installation processes and how-to guides into clear, easy-to-understand instructional videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of installation training videos?

HeyGen empowers you to make training videos with ease, leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. You can transform complex installation guides into engaging video tutorials without needing extensive video editing tools or prior experience.

What features does HeyGen offer for quick training video creation?

HeyGen provides a wide range of customizable training video templates and a user-friendly drag-and-drop editor. This allows you to quickly generate professional instructional videos, including how-to videos and onboarding videos, in minutes.

Can I customize branding for employee training videos made with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers robust branding controls, enabling you to integrate your logo, colors, and fonts into all your e-learning and employee training videos. This ensures consistency and professionalism across all your video creation projects.

How does HeyGen's AI enhance the accessibility of training videos?

HeyGen's AI capabilities significantly enhance accessibility by automatically generating voiceovers in multiple languages and providing accurate subtitles or captions. This ensures your training videos and explainer videos reach a broader, more diverse audience effectively.

