Image to Video Generator: Transform Photos into Stunning Clips

Create high-quality videos and stunning social media clips from your images, utilizing diverse templates & scenes for cinematic quality.

487/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a 45-second promotional video targeting small business owners and marketing teams, illustrating how an "AI video generator" simplifies content creation with "precision control". Adopt a professional, upbeat visual style with quick cuts showcasing diverse business applications and a dynamic soundtrack. Incorporate realistic "AI avatars" to present key benefits, making the explanation engaging and accessible.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a vibrant 30-second social media clip aimed at freelance designers and artists, showcasing the creative potential when you "Turn a photo into a video" to produce "high-quality videos". The aesthetic should be visually artistic and inspiring, with fluid animations and a trendy, evocative soundtrack. Leverage HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" to seamlessly integrate complementary visual elements that enhance the original photo's narrative.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a comprehensive 2-minute instructional video designed for corporate trainers and educators, detailing the process of creating "AI-generated videos" with "complete customization". The visual and audio style should be clear, step-by-step, and didactic, featuring screen captures of the platform interface and a calm, guiding voiceover. Ensure the video includes robust "Subtitles/captions" to enhance accessibility and reinforce learning points for diverse audiences.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Image to Video Generator Works

Transform your static images into dynamic, engaging videos with advanced AI. Create stunning visual content effortlessly, bringing your photos to life in a few simple steps.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Image
Begin by uploading your desired image to the image to video generator. This photo will be the foundation for your dynamic AI-generated video.
2
Step 2
Describe the Desired Motion
Utilize the text prompt feature to describe the scene you want or the motion you envision for your image. This guides our advanced AI in transforming your photo into a dynamic video.
3
Step 3
Generate Your Video
Click 'Generate' to let our powerful AI video generator transform your static image and prompt into a captivating video. Preview the result to ensure it meets your creative vision.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Quality Video
Once satisfied, export your creation. You can download your high-quality videos, ready to share across platforms and impress your audience with cinema-quality motion.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Animate Visual Stories and Narratives

.

Bring any static image to life as a dynamic video, perfect for captivating storytelling, educational content, or artistic expression.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen leverage advanced AI for video creation?

HeyGen utilizes advanced AI technology and generative AI tools, including the Smarter V5 Model, to power its AI video generator. This allows users to create stunning AI-generated videos with Hyper-Real AI capabilities, transforming ideas into high-quality visual content.

Can HeyGen truly turn a static photo into a dynamic video?

Yes, HeyGen functions as an advanced image to video generator, empowering users to turn a photo into a dynamic, engaging video. Its AI-powered animations and Precision Control transform static images into short, dynamic animations with cinema-quality motion.

What kind of resolution and control does HeyGen offer for video output?

HeyGen offers comprehensive Precision Control and complete customization options for your video projects. Users can export high-quality videos in 4K resolution, adjust the aspect ratio, and even utilize the AI Video Upscaler for enhanced visual fidelity.

Is HeyGen accessible on mobile devices and does it support branding?

Yes, HeyGen is accessible via an intuitive interface, including a mobile app, making video creation convenient on the go. It supports essential branding controls and a robust media library, alongside powerful text to video with AI capabilities, for professional outputs.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo