Develop an engaging 45-second personal storytelling video aimed at freelancers and content creators seeking to build their online presence. Utilize a vibrant and emotive visual style, complemented by a motivational music track, to bring a script to life, and ensure accessibility with automatically generated subtitles/captions from HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature.
Produce a compelling 60-second marketing video for e-commerce businesses and marketing professionals, showcasing a new product with a bright, energetic visual aesthetic and a catchy, professional audio track. This visual branding piece should make extensive use of HeyGen's rich templates & scenes and media library/stock support to highlight product features.
Design a concise 30-second AI video creation explainer video for small businesses and social media managers looking to simplify their brand messaging. The video should have a clean, straightforward visual style with a friendly, informative voiceover, emphasizing how HeyGen's flexible aspect-ratio resizing & exports simplify multi-platform distribution.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen, an AI video creation platform, empowers businesses to build a strong brand identity and online presence. Create impactful marketing videos with ease.
Create High-Performing Brand Ads.
Quickly produce impactful ad campaigns with AI video, effectively conveying your brand's unique identity to a broader audience.
Build Brand Presence on Social Media.
Craft captivating social media videos and clips effortlessly to enhance your brand's online presence and connect with your community.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my brand identity through video?
HeyGen empowers you to create compelling brand identity videos using advanced AI video creation technology. Our platform helps you tell your unique brand story effectively, making it a powerful identity building video maker for your online presence.
What customization options are available for marketing videos?
HeyGen offers extensive customization for your marketing videos, including a wide array of templates and branding controls to align with your visual branding. Easily personalize elements to maintain a consistent and strong brand building message.
Is HeyGen suitable for creating professional marketing videos without prior experience?
Absolutely, HeyGen is designed as an intuitive marketing video maker for everyone, requiring no design skills. Our AI-powered features, including text-to-video and script creation tools, simplify the process of producing high-quality marketing videos quickly and efficiently.
Can HeyGen's virtual avatars improve my video content creation?
Yes, HeyGen's innovative virtual avatar technology significantly elevates your video content creation. These AI avatars bring your messages to life, making your identity building video maker experience more engaging and effective for a stronger online presence.