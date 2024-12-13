Empower Your Cause with Our Humanitarian Perspective Video Maker

Craft compelling humanitarian and fundraising videos to drive awareness and donations with easy-to-use templates & scenes.

Craft a compelling 45-second humanitarian video designed to drive awareness among the general public about a pressing global issue, emphasizing the human stories behind the statistics. The visual style should be empathetic and hopeful, combining authentic on-the-ground footage with a calm, informative voiceover generated using HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature, complemented by clear Subtitles/captions.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop an impactful 60-second fundraising video targeting potential donors and corporate sponsors for a specific charity project. This video should tell their story through urgent yet inspiring visuals, featuring AI avatars to represent beneficiaries or field workers, sourced alongside impactful media from HeyGen's Media library/stock support, all set to uplifting background music to encourage donations.
Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 30-second social impact video aimed at young adults and community members to boost engagement and recruit new volunteers. The visual and audio style should be positive and energetic, showcasing the tangible benefits of volunteering, easily assembled using HeyGen's variety of Templates & scenes and quickly scripted via Text-to-video from script for a fast turnaround.
Prompt 3
Design an informative 90-second NGO video maker piece to effectively drive awareness about an organization's mission and recent achievements, targeting stakeholders, partners, and the broader public. The video should adopt a professional yet personal tone, blending data with compelling narratives, and be optimized for various platforms using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ensuring accessibility with built-in Subtitles/captions.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How humanitarian perspective video maker Works

Empower your non-profit organization to craft compelling humanitarian videos. Easily create impactful stories that drive awareness, engagement, and support for your cause.

1
Step 1
Create Your Story Script
Outline your message to tell their story effectively. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to transform your written narrative into a compelling visual piece.
2
Step 2
Choose Engaging Visuals
Select visuals and scenes that resonate with your humanitarian message. Leverage HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support to find powerful imagery that enhances your video's impact.
3
Step 3
Add Authentic Voices and Branding
Enhance your video with a human touch. Integrate voiceover generation to deliver your message, and apply branding controls (logo, colors) to reinforce your organization's identity for maximum engagement.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Message
Finalize your humanitarian video with professional polish. Utilize HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare your content for various platforms, ready to drive awareness for your vital work.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers humanitarian perspective video makers and NGOs to create compelling fundraising videos and social impact awareness campaigns with ease. Quickly tell your story.

Highlight Your Impact with Beneficiary Stories

.

Effectively share the positive impact of your work by creating engaging AI videos that feature beneficiary stories and real-world outcomes.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen empower humanitarian organizations to create compelling visual media?

HeyGen serves as a powerful humanitarian perspective video maker, enabling NGOs to easily tell their story and amplify their message. With text-to-video capabilities and AI avatars, HeyGen helps drive awareness for social impact and awareness campaigns through engaging visual media without complex production.

Does HeyGen offer tools to simplify the creation of effective fundraising videos for non-profits?

Yes, HeyGen provides intuitive tools perfect for non-profit organizations to create impactful fundraising videos. Our platform offers a variety of templates and drag-and-drop editing tools, streamlining the video creation process to inspire donations and engagement efficiently.

What advanced features does HeyGen provide to enhance charity video creation and engagement?

HeyGen offers advanced features like realistic AI avatars and high-quality voiceover generation to elevate charity video creation. These tools, combined with automatic subtitles, help non-profits craft engaging humanitarian videos that drive awareness and connect deeply with their audience.

Can HeyGen help non-profit organizations maintain brand consistency across various video campaigns?

Absolutely, HeyGen ensures non-profit organizations can maintain consistent branding with customizable controls for logos and colors. This allows for seamless visual media production across all awareness campaigns, reinforcing your organization's identity effectively.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo