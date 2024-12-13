HR Onboarding Training Videos: Boost Employee Engagement
Engage new hires and strengthen company culture with dynamic training videos. Use AI avatars to easily create captivating content.
Design an informative yet engaging 60-second video addressing the specifics of remote onboarding, ensuring new hires feel connected and supported from day one. Employ a clean, modern visual style with animated graphics and real-world scenarios to illustrate best practices for virtual collaboration, all driven by a professionally generated voiceover from your script using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability.
Produce a concise 30-second training video illustrating a critical aspect of the company's onboarding process, such as setting up essential software or navigating internal communication tools. This video should feature clear, step-by-step visuals with screen recordings and simple graphics, utilizing HeyGen's subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and comprehension for all new employees, complemented by a calm, instructional tone.
Craft a captivating 75-second video designed to boost employee engagement by showcasing the tangible impact new hires can make within their first few months. The visual narrative should be dynamic and inspiring, combining authentic employee testimonials with relevant footage sourced from HeyGen's media library/stock support, all underscored by an uplifting soundtrack and clear narration targeted at new hires across various departments.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Boost Onboarding Engagement & Retention.
Leverage AI to create dynamic onboarding videos that significantly increase new hire engagement and retention rates.
Scale HR Onboarding Content Creation.
Efficiently produce a greater volume of impactful onboarding content to reach all new employees, regardless of their location.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen transform employee onboarding videos for new hires?
HeyGen allows you to create highly personalized and "engaging videos" for "new hires" using AI avatars and "text-to-video" technology. This streamlines the "employee onboarding process", making a memorable first impression with dynamic "welcome video" content.
What features does HeyGen provide for creating effective training videos?
HeyGen offers an intuitive platform for "creating onboarding videos" and "training videos" rapidly. With diverse "video templates", custom AI avatars, and "text-to-video" capabilities, you can produce professional content efficiently without complex equipment, acting as a powerful "AI video maker".
Is HeyGen suitable for producing custom remote onboarding videos that reflect company culture?
Absolutely, HeyGen enables you to craft bespoke "remote onboarding" experiences that genuinely represent your "company culture". Utilize "branding controls", custom "voiceover generation", and "subtitles" to ensure your "new hire video" resonates globally, fostering "employee engagement" from day one.
How does HeyGen ensure HR onboarding training videos are consistently engaging?
HeyGen focuses on "video storytelling" by combining realistic AI avatars with "text-to-video" functionality to produce captivating "HR onboarding training videos". This ensures your "onboarding videos" maintain high "employee engagement" through professional visuals and clear communication, simplifying the entire "onboarding process".