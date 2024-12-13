Hospitality Systems Video Maker: Create Engaging Content Fast

Boost guest engagement and marketing impact by transforming your scripts into dynamic videos with AI-powered text-to-video.

Imagine a 60-second elegant brand story video showcasing the unique ambiance of a luxury boutique hotel, designed for potential guests seeking an exclusive experience. The visual style should be warm and inviting, featuring cinematic shots of the property's interiors and exteriors, complemented by soft, sophisticated instrumental music. Users can leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to effortlessly transform their brand narrative into a compelling visual masterpiece, perfectly aligning with their marketing and branding goals.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Craft a 45-second high-definition virtual tour video designed to captivate potential guests and real estate partners by highlighting the exquisite amenities and prime location of a hospitality property. This sleek and professional video should feature seamless transitions between different areas, accompanied by upbeat, modern background music. With HeyGen's Media library/stock support, creators can easily enhance their property tours with diverse visuals, ensuring a comprehensive and appealing presentation.
Prompt 2
Develop a 30-second playful animated video aimed at current hotel guests, perhaps displayed on digital screens in common areas or sent as a welcome email attachment, illustrating local attractions or services. The visual style must be colorful and friendly, featuring charming AI avatars with a cheerful, energetic tune to enhance guest engagement. HeyGen's AI avatars feature allows for creation of delightful characters, bringing animated videos to life in a fun and accessible way.
Prompt 3
Design a 60-second dynamic custom video for website visitors and social media followers, specifically encouraging direct bookings and showcasing exclusive offers. The video should adopt a modern and persuasive visual aesthetic, integrating compelling testimonials with a confident, appealing voiceover. Utilizing HeyGen's Subtitles/captions functionality ensures that the message of this custom video reaches a wider audience, boosting engagement and ultimately driving direct bookings.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Hospitality Systems Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create captivating videos for guest engagement, marketing, and training, enhancing your brand's presence across all hospitality platforms.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Foundation
Start your hospitality video project by selecting from a variety of professionally designed Pre-built templates or begin with a blank canvas using our Templates & scenes feature to create a custom experience.
2
Step 2
Create Your Narrative
Create your unique brand story by inputting text, which our Text-to-video from script capability will transform into engaging spoken content, alongside images and video clips tailored to your specific hospitality needs.
3
Step 3
Add Dynamic Elements
Add dynamic visual elements to your video by incorporating AI avatars to present your message. Enhance your engaging content further with rich media and graphics.
4
Step 4
Export and Engage
Export your finished hospitality video solutions using our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature, ensuring it's perfectly formatted for various platforms and digital displays to maximize guest engagement.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms hospitality systems video making, offering AI-powered solutions to create engaging content. Elevate your marketing and branding efforts with professional, impactful videos.

Streamline Staff Training

.

Boost training engagement and retention across your team by creating clear, concise AI-powered videos for onboarding and continuous development.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen generate engaging content for hospitality marketing?

HeyGen allows you to quickly create professional and engaging content using AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts. Leverage its diverse pre-built templates to easily produce captivating animated videos that resonate with your audience.

What video solutions does HeyGen offer for building a hospitality brand story?

HeyGen provides comprehensive video solutions designed to elevate your brand story. You can customize videos with your branding controls, including logos and colors, to create a consistent and impactful custom video message for marketing and branding.

Is HeyGen suitable for creating virtual tours and property tours?

Yes, HeyGen is an excellent video maker for producing high-quality virtual tours and property tours without complex video production. Utilize text-to-video functionality and voiceover generation to articulate details, making your property tours informative and appealing.

How does HeyGen streamline video production for hospitality systems?

HeyGen streamlines video production by offering intuitive templates, a rich media library, and aspect-ratio resizing. This enables efficient creation of high-quality custom videos for guest engagement, digital displays, or training and development purposes.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo