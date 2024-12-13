Create a 60-second instructional video for new hires, focusing on essential 'employee training' for guest check-in procedures. The visual style should be clean and professional, featuring a friendly tone with clear step-by-step demonstrations, while the audio is reassuring and informative. Leverage HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to efficiently convert your detailed script into engaging visual content, ensuring all new team members grasp the core aspects of 'onboarding and compliance training'.

Generate Video