Create Engaging Hologram 3D Video Content Effortlessly

Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-Video and Media Library features to craft captivating 3D hologram videos that captivate your audience with HD quality and royalty-free stock support.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How Hologram 3D Video Works

Discover the step-by-step process to create an engaging 3D hologram video using HeyGen's robust media capabilities.

Step 1

Select Your 3D Hologram Template

Begin by choosing a 3D Hologram template from HeyGen's extensive media library. This step sets the foundation for your video, ensuring a high-resolution and futuristic feel.

Step 2

Add AI Avatar to Your Scene

Enhance your hologram video by integrating an AI avatar. With HeyGen's advanced technology, you can create lifelike holograms that interact with the environment, elevating the digital experience.

Step 3

Apply Motion Graphics for Animation

Incorporate smooth and seamless motion graphics to bring your holographic elements to life. This feature allows for creative animation, enhancing the video's overall impact.

Step 4

Export in 4K for Crystal-clear Quality

Finalize your project by exporting the video in 4K resolution. This ensures your 3D hologram video is crisp and captivating, ready to impress your audience with its stunning clarity.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Enhancing Communication with Hologram 3D Video

Explore how HeyGen revolutionizes Hologram 3D Video with AI-powered creations, transforming education, social media, and storytelling seamlessly.

Icon 1

Elevate Educational Experiences

HeyGen makes complex topics engaging by bringing holographic elements to life in educational videos, enhancing learning retention and understanding.

Icon 2

Boost Social Media Engagement

Generate captivating 3D hologram social media content that captures attention and increases interactions with HeyGen's fast AI tools.

Icon 3

Reimagine Historical Narratives

Bring history to life by weaving holographic visuals into storytelling, making past events more relatable and inspiring for audiences.

Have questions? We have answers

What makes HeyGen's hologram 3D videos stand out?

HeyGen excels in creating captivating hologram 3D videos that leverage advanced motion graphics and AI avatars. Our stock library offers high-resolution footage, making it easier to produce stunning digital visuals.

How does HeyGen support digital animation in their projects?

HeyGen provides a robust suite of tools for creating digital animation, including a wide array of customizable templates and scenes. This allows for the seamless integration of animation elements into high-quality 3D video projects.

Can HeyGen's platform handle sci-fi themed hologram productions?

Yes, HeyGen is equipped to handle sci-fi themed hologram projects. With creative elements like glowing spheres and abstract energy balls, HeyGen's motion graphics capabilities bring futuristic concepts to life.

How does HeyGen ensure high-quality 3D hologram output?

HeyGen guarantees high-quality output by utilizing 4K and HD resolution standards across all hologram 3D videos. Our platform's media library offers royalty-free stock videos, ensuring clarity and professional-grade results.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

