Your Ultimate Holiday Message Update Video Maker

Transform your holiday text prompts into captivating animated video greetings using HeyGen's powerful text-to-video from script feature.

Create a warm and professional 45-second holiday message update video, designed for corporate clients and employees, featuring a polished visual style with subtle festive animations and a friendly, encouraging voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver your seasonal greetings, ensuring a consistent and engaging presentation that conveys genuine appreciation.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Design a heartfelt 30-second holiday video for your loyal customers and social media followers, embracing a cozy, personalized visual aesthetic with soft lighting and a cheerful background music track. This engaging piece, easily assembled using HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes, should express gratitude and share a brief, uplifting message that resonates across various social media platforms.
Prompt 2
Develop an enchanting 60-second animated holiday video, perfect for families and the general public, showcasing a whimsical visual style with vibrant colors and playful sound effects that enhance a short, imaginative story. Craft this captivating narrative using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, bringing your creative vision to life as a unique animated video greeting.
Prompt 3
Produce a dynamic 15-second holiday promotion using a holiday video template, targeting online shoppers with an energetic visual style, bold on-screen text, and an upbeat musical score. Ensure your key message is crystal clear and accessible by implementing HeyGen's subtitles/captions, making this impactful video maker perfect for quick, attention-grabbing campaigns.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Holiday Message Update Video Maker Works

Craft heartfelt holiday message updates quickly and professionally with our intuitive video maker, designed to spread cheer with ease.

1
Step 1
Choose a Holiday Video Template
Start quickly by selecting from our diverse range of holiday video templates, setting the perfect festive tone.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Seasonal Message
Effortlessly transform your written text into engaging visuals using our text-to-video from script capability.
3
Step 3
Enhance with AI Voiceovers
Add a personal touch to your video by generating natural-sounding voiceovers, perfect for delivering your holiday update.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Update
Optimize your holiday video with aspect-ratio resizing and export it for seamless sharing across all platforms.

HeyGen empowers you to easily create engaging holiday message update videos. Craft personalized seasonal greetings for social media or internal communications with our intuitive AI video maker.

Efficiently Create Seasonal Communications

Streamline the production of professional holiday update videos and seasonal greetings for various communication needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create personalized holiday videos quickly?

HeyGen is a powerful holiday video maker that leverages AI avatars and text-to-video technology to help you create videos efficiently. You can easily generate custom seasonal greetings by simply typing your message.

What features does HeyGen offer for crafting compelling holiday messages?

HeyGen offers advanced text-to-video capabilities, realistic AI avatars, and voiceover generation to articulate your holiday message update clearly. You can also add subtitles for accessibility and background music to enhance your holiday video.

Can I maintain brand consistency in my holiday video greetings with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and specific brand colors into all your holiday video content. This ensures a professional and cohesive look across your social media channels.

Does HeyGen offer templates to simplify holiday video creation?

Yes, HeyGen features a variety of ready-to-use holiday video templates to kickstart your creative process. These templates, combined with our AI video maker, allow for quick and easy customization to create videos for any seasonal occasion.

